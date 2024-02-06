All sections
NewsApril 21, 2022

New Chamber leader meets with community

Rob Gilligan, left, the new Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, talks Tuesday with Carlos Vargas, Southeast Missouri State University president, at SEMO's River Campus in Cape Girardeau. ...

Beau Nations
Rob Gilligan, left, the new Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, talks Tuesday with Carlos Vargas, Southeast Missouri State University president, at SEMO's River Campus in Cape Girardeau. Gilligan of Emporia, Kansas, who took the position with the Chamber earlier this month, met with community members and spoke about the importance of relationships and growth. "This is a community that's looking to continue to build and grow as partnerships -- to look to ways that we can find in our local partnerships with business, with industry, with higher education, with city and county government and look outside the borders of city limits to form a regional partnership," Gilligan said.
