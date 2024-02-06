New Chaffee firefighter makes history

CHAFFEE, Mo. — Chaffee's newest firefighter, Madelynn Mosley, is the youngest volunteer at just about a month away from 19 years old and is the first woman in the role in the department's history.

"The fact that I'm here is kind of enough for me, but obviously I want to prove that I'm here for a reason," Mosley said when asked what she wants to accomplish in her time with the Chaffee Fire Department. "I don't want to just be here and be done with it. I want to get into some of my classes, and I hope to eventually go on and get into certified. I want to build the skills. I want to keep going with this career path."

Mosley is a Chaffee native who graduated from Chaffee High School in 2020. Around that time, she wasn't sure what she wanted to do after graduation, but when Mosley got a call from a military recruiter, she expressed her interest in working as a first-responder. From that interest, she was set up to follow a path to become a master-at-arms, a role similar to police work.

Mosley said the pandemic complicated lots of the process and delayed her entry into boot camp, but once she was finally there, she realized it wasn't for her.

"While I was at boot camp, I realized maybe military isn't for me," she said. "Like, I loved being there, and I loved the experience — that's something I'll never regret doing — but, I just felt like it wasn't what I wanted anymore. But seeing — just getting to experience that firsthand — I was like, it made me have a newfound respect for the military. Just people who put their lives on the line every day."

What ultimately prevented her from entering the military was the final fitness test. She said she passed the first two parts, but didn't pass the run. She tried again a few days after and improved, but didn't pass. It caused her to re-do most of her training, including the firefighting portion, which she really enjoyed.

"And so, I was kind of like, maybe it wouldn't be so bad if I didn't end up here — if I failed again. Like, obviously, I wanted it. I just was trying to look on the brighter side in case I didn't make it," Mosley said.

She tried again and passed the first portions of the fitness test, but just barely missed passing the run.

With that, Mosley returned home and said with the encouragement and support of her father, she applied to the Chaffee Fire Department.