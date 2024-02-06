All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 4, 2022

New Catholic food pantry to open today in Cape Girardeau

A new Catholic Social Ministries food pantry in Cape Girardeau will serve nearly 2,000 area residents each month, officials said Monday. The pantry, east of the intersection of South Sprigg and William streets and near the group's existing facility, comprises 6,000 square feet, three times the size of the existing pantry nearby...

Southeast Missourian
A new Catholic Social Ministries food pantry will open today in Cape Girardeau. The facility is east of the intersection of South Sprigg and William streets, near the location of the group's existing food pantry.
A new Catholic Social Ministries food pantry will open today in Cape Girardeau. The facility is east of the intersection of South Sprigg and William streets, near the location of the group's existing food pantry.Submitted

A new Catholic Social Ministries food pantry in Cape Girardeau will serve nearly 2,000 area residents each month, officials said Monday.

The pantry, east of the intersection of South Sprigg and William streets and near the group's existing facility, comprises 6,000 square feet, three times the size of the existing pantry nearby.

Catholic Social Ministries raised $1,077,939 from hundreds of donors for the project, according to a release from the organization. The pantry is an outreach ministry of St. Mary Cathedral and Old St. Vincent's Church in Cape Girardeau.

In addition to the larger space, the new pantry features a loading dock, warehouse space for a walk-in cooler and freezer, as well as additional bulk food storage. The pantry's 16-foot ceilings allow for pallet racks, and the facility includes an office and client check-in areas that are separate from the food packaging and assembly area.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The pantry will distribute food on Tuesdays and Saturdays, except the last full week of each month.

Southeast Missouri Food Bank, three local grocery stores, food drives and private donations stock the pantry's shelves.

To view images of the new pantry, visit www.stmarycathedral.net/Resources/Photos/AlbumID/11955-2172.

For more information on the food pantry, contact Jim Keusenkothen, St. Mary Cathedral, at (573) 335-9347 or JimK@stmarycathedral.net.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy