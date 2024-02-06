New Catholic food pantry to open today in Cape Girardeau

A new Catholic Social Ministries food pantry in Cape Girardeau will serve nearly 2,000 area residents each month, officials said Monday.
The pantry, east of the intersection of South Sprigg and William streets and near the group's existing facility, comprises 6,000 square feet, three times the size of the existing pantry nearby.
Catholic Social Ministries raised $1,077,939 from hundreds of donors for the project, according to a release from the organization. The pantry is an outreach ministry of St. Mary Cathedral and Old St. Vincent's Church in Cape Girardeau.
In addition to the larger space, the new pantry features a loading dock, warehouse space for a walk-in cooler and freezer, as well as additional bulk food storage. The pantry's 16-foot ceilings allow for pallet racks, and the facility includes an office and client check-in areas that are separate from the food packaging and assembly area.
The pantry will distribute food on Tuesdays and Saturdays, except the last full week of each month.
Southeast Missouri Food Bank, three local grocery stores, food drives and private donations stock the pantry's shelves.
To view images of the new pantry, visit www.stmarycathedral.net/Resources/Photos/AlbumID/11955-2172.
For more information on the food pantry, contact Jim Keusenkothen, St. Mary Cathedral, at (573) 335-9347 or JimK@stmarycathedral.net.
