New Catholic food pantry to open today in Cape Girardeau

A new Catholic Social Ministries food pantry in Cape Girardeau will serve nearly 2,000 area residents each month, officials said Monday.

The pantry, east of the intersection of South Sprigg and William streets and near the group's existing facility, comprises 6,000 square feet, three times the size of the existing pantry nearby.

Catholic Social Ministries raised $1,077,939 from hundreds of donors for the project, according to a release from the organization. The pantry is an outreach ministry of St. Mary Cathedral and Old St. Vincent's Church in Cape Girardeau.

In addition to the larger space, the new pantry features a loading dock, warehouse space for a walk-in cooler and freezer, as well as additional bulk food storage. The pantry's 16-foot ceilings allow for pallet racks, and the facility includes an office and client check-in areas that are separate from the food packaging and assembly area.