NewsMarch 12, 2021

New carrier plans daily flights from Lambert to 5 cities

ST. LOUIS -- A new carrier will offer daily flights from St. Louis to five warm-weather destinations. Lambert Airport officials Thursday announced the new service from Florida-based Spirit Airlines. The airline will fly daily to Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Orlando, Florida, starting May 27. Service to Pensacola, Florida, begins June 10...

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- A new carrier will offer daily flights from St. Louis to five warm-weather destinations.

Lambert Airport officials Thursday announced the new service from Florida-based Spirit Airlines. The airline will fly daily to Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Orlando, Florida, starting May 27. Service to Pensacola, Florida, begins June 10.

Spirit said St. Louis is the seventh new city added to its network in the past year.

On Tuesday, Spirit announced it would launch nonstop service between Kansas City and three Florida destinations: Fort Lauderdale, Tampa and Fort Myers. That service starts in June.

Story Tags
State News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

