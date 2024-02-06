New Cape pastor finding 'hope' during coronavirus

The Rev. Annette Joseph became pastor of Christ Episcopal Church in Cape Girardeau on Sept. 1, but she is not new to Southeast Missouri.

Joseph, a native of Bridgton, Maine, first came to the region in 2011 to lead Holy Cross Episcopal in Poplar Bluff.

In 2019, she became priest-in-charge of St. Paul’s in Sikeston, adding the duties of the Cape Girardeau church, located at 101 N. Fountain St., earlier this month.

As the leader of two congregations, Joseph said her official title is “regional missioner,” meaning she sees her work as tying together the efforts of the churches under her care.

Joseph succeeds the Rev. Edie Bird, who retired over the summer as Christ Episcopal’s rector after a six-year tenure.

Ministry challenge during pandemic

Joseph, a 2010 graduate of Bangor (Maine) Theological Seminary, called ministry “strange” during COVID-19.

“This is nothing like we’ve ever experienced,” said Joseph, who noted that while worship at Christ Episcopal is entirely online, in Sikeston, St. Paul’s began meeting in-person Sept. 20.

“(Coronavirus) numbers are so high in Cape, we can’t meet inside yet,” she said, but hoped an event Sunday would help her familiarization with her new parish.

“We’re planning to meet outdoors at May Greene Park,” Joseph said last week, “not for worship, but as a ‘get-to-know you’ occasion.”

“I’m looking forward to gathering safely,” she added, noting masking and social distancing protocols were to be observed.

Joseph said her encounters with Cape Girardeau congregants have been limited to phone calls or by Zoom, the online video-conferencing platform.

Lifelong church vocation

Before turning her attention to pastoral ministry, Joseph served as a church secretary, an assistant youth missioner and as an assistant at the diocesan level in Maine working with teenagers.

“I felt a call to (pastoral) ministry three different times,” she said, noting an important moment was attendance at a preaching workshop weekend in her home state.