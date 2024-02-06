There will also be future appointments to the Downtown Cape Girardeau Community Improvement District Board of Directors.

The council also approved multiple ordinances regarding the Baldwin Farms subdivision, the first was to execute a performance guarantee agreement with the amendment and restatement of the Ryland R. Meyr Voluntary Trust Agreement of December 29, 2006. The developer’s agreement included public sidewalk, street light and permanent turnaround improvements for the Baldwin Farms subdivision. According to the agenda report, “if the developer does not complete the improvements in two years, then the City may complete them and request payment from the letter of credit to recover its costs.”

The council also approved the first reading for the subdivision’s record plat. Then approved the first reading of an ordinance to accept permanent access and sanitary sewer easements on the south and adjacent to the same subdivision.

The council also read and passed the following resolutions as stated in the consent agenda:

authorized city manager Ken Haskin to execute a release of lien of property at 1134 S. Pacific St.;

acknowledged receipt of an annexation petition for a property at 212 Misty Hollow Lane and set a hearing for the annexation;

authorized the city manager to execute Performance Guarantee Agreements with RiverWest Partners L.C. for public sidewalk improvements for Walden Park;

authorized the city manager to execute a License and Indemnity Agreement with Tenmile Holdings LLC to place improvements at 824 Broadway.

The council also accepted improvements from Cape Retirement Community Inc. for Ramsay’s Run Retirement Community.

Mayor Stacy Kinder also announced that the Transportation Trust Fund (TTF) 7 ad-hoc committee is now being formed. She said the committee will start meeting in June and applications for the committee are due Monday, May 13.