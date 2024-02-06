All sections
NewsApril 16, 2024

New Cape Girardeau City Council members sworn in; multiple appointments made to advisory boards

New council members David Cantrell, Ward 4, and Rhett Pierce, Ward 5, took the oath of office at the meeting. Cantrell takes Robbie Guard's seat after he was termed out and Pierce takes his seat after he won the election against incumbent councilwoman Shannon Truxel. Ward 3 Councilman Nate Thomas was also sworn in as he was reelected to the seat April 2.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Cape Girardeau City Hall at 44 N. Lorimier St. in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau City Hall at 44 N. Lorimier St. in downtown Cape Girardeau.Nathan Gladden ~ Southeast Missourian, file

The Cape Girardeau City Council swore in new members and approved various appointments to multiple advisory boards Monday, April 15.

Ward 5 Councilman Rhett Pierce takes his oath of office to the city council while he repeats after Deputy City Clerk Bruce Taylor at the Cape Girardeau City Council on Monday, April 15.
Ward 5 Councilman Rhett Pierce takes his oath of office to the city council while he repeats after Deputy City Clerk Bruce Taylor at the Cape Girardeau City Council on Monday, April 15.Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com

New council members David Cantrell, Ward 4, and Rhett Pierce, Ward 5, took the oath of office at the meeting. Cantrell takes Robbie Guard’s seat after he was termed out and Pierce takes his seat after he won the election against incumbent councilwoman Shannon Truxel. Ward 3 Councilman Nate Thomas was also sworn in as he was reelected to the seat April 2.

Ward 4 councilman David Cantrell takes his oath of office administered by Deputy City Clerk Bruce Taylor (not pictured) at the Cape Girardeau City Council meeting on Monday, April 15.
Ward 4 councilman David Cantrell takes his oath of office administered by Deputy City Clerk Bruce Taylor (not pictured) at the Cape Girardeau City Council meeting on Monday, April 15.Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com

As well as new members joining the council, there were also several appointments to advisory boards:

  • Airport Advisory Board — Mark Mehner, Nancy Kopp and Bruce Loy;
  • Board of Adjustment — Larry Dowdy;
  • Parks and Recreation Advisory Board — Alix Gasser;
  • Planning and Zonning Commission — Robbie Guard;
  • Silver Springs Community Improvement District Board of Directors — Marla Mills, Matt Hopkins and Grayson Erlbacher;
  • Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Commission — Jay Knudtson.
There will also be future appointments to the Downtown Cape Girardeau Community Improvement District Board of Directors.

The council also approved multiple ordinances regarding the Baldwin Farms subdivision, the first was to execute a performance guarantee agreement with the amendment and restatement of the Ryland R. Meyr Voluntary Trust Agreement of December 29, 2006. The developer’s agreement included public sidewalk, street light and permanent turnaround improvements for the Baldwin Farms subdivision. According to the agenda report, “if the developer does not complete the improvements in two years, then the City may complete them and request payment from the letter of credit to recover its costs.”

The council also approved the first reading for the subdivision’s record plat. Then approved the first reading of an ordinance to accept permanent access and sanitary sewer easements on the south and adjacent to the same subdivision.

The council also read and passed the following resolutions as stated in the consent agenda:

  • authorized city manager Ken Haskin to execute a release of lien of property at 1134 S. Pacific St.;
  • acknowledged receipt of an annexation petition for a property at 212 Misty Hollow Lane and set a hearing for the annexation;
  • authorized the city manager to execute Performance Guarantee Agreements with RiverWest Partners L.C. for public sidewalk improvements for Walden Park;
  • authorized the city manager to execute a License and Indemnity Agreement with Tenmile Holdings LLC to place improvements at 824 Broadway.

The council also accepted improvements from Cape Retirement Community Inc. for Ramsay’s Run Retirement Community.

Mayor Stacy Kinder also announced that the Transportation Trust Fund (TTF) 7 ad-hoc committee is now being formed. She said the committee will start meeting in June and applications for the committee are due Monday, May 13.

