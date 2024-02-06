The Cape Girardeau City Council swore in new members and approved various appointments to multiple advisory boards Monday, April 15.
New council members David Cantrell, Ward 4, and Rhett Pierce, Ward 5, took the oath of office at the meeting. Cantrell takes Robbie Guard’s seat after he was termed out and Pierce takes his seat after he won the election against incumbent councilwoman Shannon Truxel. Ward 3 Councilman Nate Thomas was also sworn in as he was reelected to the seat April 2.
As well as new members joining the council, there were also several appointments to advisory boards:
There will also be future appointments to the Downtown Cape Girardeau Community Improvement District Board of Directors.
The council also approved multiple ordinances regarding the Baldwin Farms subdivision, the first was to execute a performance guarantee agreement with the amendment and restatement of the Ryland R. Meyr Voluntary Trust Agreement of December 29, 2006. The developer’s agreement included public sidewalk, street light and permanent turnaround improvements for the Baldwin Farms subdivision. According to the agenda report, “if the developer does not complete the improvements in two years, then the City may complete them and request payment from the letter of credit to recover its costs.”
The council also approved the first reading for the subdivision’s record plat. Then approved the first reading of an ordinance to accept permanent access and sanitary sewer easements on the south and adjacent to the same subdivision.
The council also read and passed the following resolutions as stated in the consent agenda:
The council also accepted improvements from Cape Retirement Community Inc. for Ramsay’s Run Retirement Community.
Mayor Stacy Kinder also announced that the Transportation Trust Fund (TTF) 7 ad-hoc committee is now being formed. She said the committee will start meeting in June and applications for the committee are due Monday, May 13.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.