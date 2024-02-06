New Cape fire station, renovated station to open for tours Friday

Public tours and a ceremony will mark the official opening of Cape Girardeau’s newest fire station Friday.

It will be followed by an open house at a second fire station in the city.

Doors will open for tours of Fire Station 4 at 3011 Lexington Ave. at 2:30 p.m. That will be followed by a presentation at 3 p.m., city officials said in a news release.

“This new facility prepares us for the future as the city grows and the population center shifts to the north,” fire chief Rick Ennis said in the release.

The $3.47 million station was funded by the fire sales tax and the public safety trust fund approved by voters in November 2014.

The new station will replace a station that opened in 1974, according to the release.

Fire officials said the new station will protect a growing number of commercial and residential development and areas along Interstate 55. In addition, firefighters at Station 4 respond through an automatic-aid agreement to all incidents in Cape Girardeau County involving potential rescues and extrications, fire officials said.