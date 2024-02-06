All sections
NewsNovember 30, 2017
New Cape fire station, renovated station to open for tours Friday
Public tours and a ceremony will mark the official opening of Cape Girardeau’s newest fire station Friday. It will be followed by an open house at a second fire station in the city. Doors will open for tours of Fire Station 4 at 3011 Lexington Ave. at 2:30 p.m. That will be followed by a presentation at 3 p.m., city officials said in a news release...
Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss

Public tours and a ceremony will mark the official opening of Cape Girardeau’s newest fire station Friday.

It will be followed by an open house at a second fire station in the city.

Doors will open for tours of Fire Station 4 at 3011 Lexington Ave. at 2:30 p.m. That will be followed by a presentation at 3 p.m., city officials said in a news release.

“This new facility prepares us for the future as the city grows and the population center shifts to the north,” fire chief Rick Ennis said in the release.

The $3.47 million station was funded by the fire sales tax and the public safety trust fund approved by voters in November 2014.

The new station will replace a station that opened in 1974, according to the release.

Fire officials said the new station will protect a growing number of commercial and residential development and areas along Interstate 55. In addition, firefighters at Station 4 respond through an automatic-aid agreement to all incidents in Cape Girardeau County involving potential rescues and extrications, fire officials said.

Following the event at Station 4, an open house will be held at Fire Station 2, 378 S. Mount Auburn Road, officials said in the release.

The public will be able to tour the renovated fire station and the recently constructed annex, fire officials said.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

Pertinent address:

3011 Lexington Ave., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

378 S. Mount Auburn Road, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Local News
