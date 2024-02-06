All sections
NewsOctober 5, 2020
New Cape City Hall project on schedule, mayor says
Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox said the $12 million new City Hall project along Lorimier Street is “going well” and believes current renovations will allow municipal operations to move there on schedule in the fall of 2021. On Nov. 4, the city approved a design-build agreement with Penzel Construction Co., in partnership with architectural firm TreanorHL, to make over the 165-year old Common Pleas Courthouse and adjacent Annex and construct a connecting addition at 44 N. Lorimier St. ...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A rendering depicting the future City Hall as seen from Lorimier Street in downtown Cape Girardeau.
A rendering depicting the future City Hall as seen from Lorimier Street in downtown Cape Girardeau.Courtesy of Penzel Construction

Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox said the $12 million new City Hall project along Lorimier Street is “going well” and believes current renovations will allow municipal operations to move there on schedule in the fall of 2021.

On Nov. 4, the city approved a design-build agreement with Penzel Construction Co., in partnership with architectural firm TreanorHL, to make over the 165-year old Common Pleas Courthouse and adjacent Annex and construct a connecting addition at 44 N. Lorimier St.

The plan also includes building a parking structure.

An open pit where additions to the Carnegie Library of the Common Pleas Courthouse property will be is being constructed on Oct. 2, 2020 in Cape Girardeau.
An open pit where additions to the Carnegie Library of the Common Pleas Courthouse property will be is being constructed on Oct. 2, 2020 in Cape Girardeau.Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian

“Everything seems to be progressing on schedule,” said Fox, adding, “(Penzel) is so well organized and efficient, plus the weather has been good.”

Fox said once the move is made, there is no thought of keeping any municipal offices at the present site of City Hall, at 401 Independence St.

“It’s a nice piece of property with ample parking,” Fox said, adding the city is having preliminary conversations with interested parties about a possible sale.

The renovations of the Common Pleas Courthouse property, as seen from inside of the Carnegie Library, are still underway on Oct. 2, 2020 in Cape Girardeau.
The renovations of the Common Pleas Courthouse property, as seen from inside of the Carnegie Library, are still underway on Oct. 2, 2020 in Cape Girardeau.Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian

“There has been talk about (401 Independence St.) reverting to a school again,” Fox said, noting there is also interest in renovating the structure into a mixed-use development with retail space and residences.

“It will take us vacating the building, though, before someone could really investigate what might go in there,” he said.

