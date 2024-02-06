New Cape City Hall project on schedule, mayor says

Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox said the $12 million new City Hall project along Lorimier Street is “going well” and believes current renovations will allow municipal operations to move there on schedule in the fall of 2021.

On Nov. 4, the city approved a design-build agreement with Penzel Construction Co., in partnership with architectural firm TreanorHL, to make over the 165-year old Common Pleas Courthouse and adjacent Annex and construct a connecting addition at 44 N. Lorimier St.

The plan also includes building a parking structure.

An open pit where additions to the Carnegie Library of the Common Pleas Courthouse property will be is being constructed on Oct. 2, 2020 in Cape Girardeau. Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian

“Everything seems to be progressing on schedule,” said Fox, adding, “(Penzel) is so well organized and efficient, plus the weather has been good.”