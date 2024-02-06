New Cape City Hall project on schedule, mayor says

Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox said the $12 million new City Hall project along Lorimier Street is “going well” and believes current renovations will allow municipal operations to move there on schedule in the fall of 2021.
On Nov. 4, the city approved a design-build agreement with Penzel Construction Co., in partnership with architectural firm TreanorHL, to make over the 165-year old Common Pleas Courthouse and adjacent Annex and construct a connecting addition at 44 N. Lorimier St.
The plan also includes building a parking structure.
“Everything seems to be progressing on schedule,” said Fox, adding, “(Penzel) is so well organized and efficient, plus the weather has been good.”
Fox said once the move is made, there is no thought of keeping any municipal offices at the present site of City Hall, at 401 Independence St.
“It’s a nice piece of property with ample parking,” Fox said, adding the city is having preliminary conversations with interested parties about a possible sale.
“There has been talk about (401 Independence St.) reverting to a school again,” Fox said, noting there is also interest in renovating the structure into a mixed-use development with retail space and residences.
“It will take us vacating the building, though, before someone could really investigate what might go in there,” he said.