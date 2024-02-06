New Cape airport terminal to have a nursing moms' room

A new federal law, quietly passed late last month in Washington and signed by President Donald Trump, will require small airports in the U.S. — including Cape Girardeau’s — to have lactation rooms for nursing moms by no later than fiscal year 2023.

The bipartisan Friendly Airports for Mothers (FAM) Improvement Act became law Oct. 30 and Cape Girardeau Regional Airport manager Katrina Amos says her facility will comply.

“We would do it even if it was not required,” said Amos, who is in the beginning stages of planning for a new terminal.

Last month, Cape Girardeau City Council was presented with the latest strategic planning update on the future for the airport, once known as Harris Field.

“We are hopeful of having a new terminal by the end of 2023 or the beginning of 2024,” said Amos, a Sikeston, Missouri, native who assumed her current role in January 2019 following the retirement of longtime airport manager Bruce Loy.

FAM Act

The legislation, co-sponsored by female lawmakers Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Sen. Deb Fischer (R-NE), was first introduced in 2018.

The bill passed the U.S. Senate in July and the House on Oct. 1, receiving the president’s signature just over a week ago.

The language of the bill mandates “small hub airports to maintain a lactation area for nursing mothers and a baby changing table in at least one men’s and one women’s restroom in each terminal building of the airport.”

Amos said the until the law’s passage, Cape Girardeau’s new terminal plan included a family-style bathroom.

“But the bill requires we go further and provide a safe and private place for women to nurse — and we will do that,” she said.

Duckworth’s idea

The 52-year old Duckworth, a double amputee after the U.S. Army helicopter she was piloting was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade in 2004, has two children — and she holds the distinction of being the first sitting U.S. senator to give birth while serving on Capitol Hill.