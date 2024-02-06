All sections
NewsFebruary 12, 2022

New business metrics about downtown Cape Girardeau

Old Town Cape executive director Liz Haynes told Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce First Friday Coffee attendees public and private investment in Cape's downtown business district exceeded $18 million in 2021. Haynes, who spoke at Century Casino's event center, also shared additional points based on last year's data:

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Liz Haynes, executive director of Old Town Cape, stands in front of 318 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, one of the properties part of the 2021 Downtown Vacant Property Open House. Haynes announced Friday the 2022 event will be held April 21 from 5-7 p.m., with commercial properties available for viewing yet to be announced.
Liz Haynes, executive director of Old Town Cape, stands in front of 318 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, one of the properties part of the 2021 Downtown Vacant Property Open House. Haynes announced Friday the 2022 event will be held April 21 from 5-7 p.m., with commercial properties available for viewing yet to be announced.

Old Town Cape executive director Liz Haynes told Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce First Friday Coffee attendees public and private investment in Cape's downtown business district exceeded $18 million in 2021.

Haynes, who spoke at Century Casino's event center, also shared additional points based on last year's data:

  • 24 new businesses opened
  • 112 new jobs created
  • more than 2,000 volunteer hours contributed
  • 54 events were hosted by OTC.
Upcoming

  • Haynes announced the theme for OTC's annual dinner, Mar. 3, is "revitalization is not trivial."

RSVPs for the dinner at Century Casino are accepted through Wednesday. Tickets are $40 each with social hour at 5:30 p.m., buffet dinner at 6 p.m. and program and award presentations beginning at 7 p.m.

  • OTC's downtown commercial property open house is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. April 21. Haynes anticipates "10-to-15" properties may be visited by those interested, and those who wish to be part of the event are invited to call OTC at (573) 334-8085. Maps and spec sheets will be provided at each location, and no registration is required to attend, she said.

The monthly event was delayed a week from Feb. 4 due to inclement weather.

