All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMarch 19, 2021

New building spaces in the works for Catholic entities

Two Catholic entities are creating new spaces in Cape Girardeau. The Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry, part of St. Mary's Cathedral and Old St. Vincent's Church, is raising funds for a new building to serve their mission in Cape Girardeau County...

Sarah Yenesel
The new St. John Henry Newman Center is in progress to be finished before the upcoming fall semester, as seen on Thursday on Southeast Missouri State University's campus in Cape Girardeau.
The new St. John Henry Newman Center is in progress to be finished before the upcoming fall semester, as seen on Thursday on Southeast Missouri State University's campus in Cape Girardeau.Sarah Yenesel

Two Catholic entities are creating new spaces in Cape Girardeau.

The Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry, part of St. Mary's Cathedral and Old St. Vincent's Church, is raising funds for a new building to serve their mission in Cape Girardeau County.

According to the pantry's website, $507,000 has been raised so far and $293,000 more is needed to begin construction.

The organization states there has been a growth in need for the pantry's services. They currently serve 1,800 individuals of 640 families once a month who are residents of Cape Girardeau County. Last year, 430,000 pounds of food was distributed to the community.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Their new building will be 6,000-square-feet, have a walk-in cooler and freezer, higher ceilings for pallet racks and separate office and check-in spaces. These features will increase capacity to serve, efficiency to purchase in bulk and increase safety for volunteers.

On Southeast Missouri State University's campus, the new Newman Center is on track to open before the upcoming fall semester.

In a construction update, the center said it was able to achieve its fundraising goal and keep construction on track to be able to consecrate the building Aug. 22.

In a month, construction will begin on an adjoining structure with classrooms and offices of the Aquinas Institute for Catholic Studies.

Last fall, it was reported the Newman Center raised money for a new building -- after outgrowing the previous chapel -- and exceeded fundraising goals.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cap...
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project ...
NewsDec. 4
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 12-5-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-5-24
Police report 12-4-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
NewsDec. 3
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
NewsDec. 3
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
NewsDec. 2
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy