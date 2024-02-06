New building spaces in the works for Catholic entities

Two Catholic entities are creating new spaces in Cape Girardeau.
The Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry, part of St. Mary's Cathedral and Old St. Vincent's Church, is raising funds for a new building to serve their mission in Cape Girardeau County.
According to the pantry's website, $507,000 has been raised so far and $293,000 more is needed to begin construction.
The organization states there has been a growth in need for the pantry's services. They currently serve 1,800 individuals of 640 families once a month who are residents of Cape Girardeau County. Last year, 430,000 pounds of food was distributed to the community.
Their new building will be 6,000-square-feet, have a walk-in cooler and freezer, higher ceilings for pallet racks and separate office and check-in spaces. These features will increase capacity to serve, efficiency to purchase in bulk and increase safety for volunteers.
On Southeast Missouri State University's campus, the new Newman Center is on track to open before the upcoming fall semester.
In a construction update, the center said it was able to achieve its fundraising goal and keep construction on track to be able to consecrate the building Aug. 22.
In a month, construction will begin on an adjoining structure with classrooms and offices of the Aquinas Institute for Catholic Studies.
Last fall, it was reported the Newman Center raised money for a new building -- after outgrowing the previous chapel -- and exceeded fundraising goals.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.