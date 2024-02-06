New building spaces in the works for Catholic entities

Two Catholic entities are creating new spaces in Cape Girardeau.

The Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry, part of St. Mary's Cathedral and Old St. Vincent's Church, is raising funds for a new building to serve their mission in Cape Girardeau County.

According to the pantry's website, $507,000 has been raised so far and $293,000 more is needed to begin construction.

The organization states there has been a growth in need for the pantry's services. They currently serve 1,800 individuals of 640 families once a month who are residents of Cape Girardeau County. Last year, 430,000 pounds of food was distributed to the community.