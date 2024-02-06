All sections
NewsMarch 14, 2024
New Broadway Theatre sign unveiled
In front of scores of onlookers, a group of preservationists, construction workers and city leaders unveiled the new sign for the redeveloped Broadway Theatre building Wednesday, March 13, in downtown Cape Girardeau. "This marquee sign pays homage to the rich history that is embedded in these walls, but it also symbolizes the profound impact that preserving our heritage has on our community," developer Brennon Todt said during the unveiling ceremony in the 800 block of Broadway. ...
Christopher Borro
The new marquee for the redeveloped Broadway Theatre building in downtown Cape Girardeau was designed to resemble the previous sign there. It was revealed in front of several dozen onlookers at an unveiling ceremony Wednesday, March 13.
The new marquee for the redeveloped Broadway Theatre building in downtown Cape Girardeau was designed to resemble the previous sign there. It was revealed in front of several dozen onlookers at an unveiling ceremony Wednesday, March 13.Christopher Borro

In front of scores of onlookers, a group of preservationists, construction workers and city leaders unveiled the new sign for the redeveloped Broadway Theatre building Wednesday, March 13, in downtown Cape Girardeau.

"This marquee sign pays homage to the rich history that is embedded in these walls, but it also symbolizes the profound impact that preserving our heritage has on our community," developer Brennon Todt said during the unveiling ceremony in the 800 block of Broadway.

Todt had tasked Cape Girardeau resident Steve Watkins, owner of Iron Man Forge knife making studio, with creating the design.

"He said, ‘I know it’s out of your wheelhouse, feel free to say no’, and I don’t have that in my vocabulary," Watkins said.

Todt wanted the sign to be 15 feet tall and resemble the theater’s previous marquee.

Brennon Todt has led the redevelopment process for the former Broadway Theatre over the last 10 months. During the sign unveiling Wednesday, March 13, he thanked his family and the Cape Girardeau community for their support.
Brennon Todt has led the redevelopment process for the former Broadway Theatre over the last 10 months. During the sign unveiling Wednesday, March 13, he thanked his family and the Cape Girardeau community for their support.Christopher Borro

"That was my starting point, and everything from that point to now has been my vision of trying to make that happen," Watkins said.

Working with his apprentice, Billy Brooks, Watkins created a sign mostly similar to the old one, just wider and taller, and with backlit lettering instead of painted letters to make it more visible at night.

"The Broadway Theatre with its luminous sign is more than a cultural landmark," Todt said during his presentation. "It is a commitment to preserving our past, a celebration of our present and a beacon that guides us optimistically into the future with our community."

Other speakers at the unveiling were Steven Hoffman, coordinator of the Historic Preservation program at Southeast Missouri State University; Cape Girardeau City Council member Tameka Randle; and Old Town Cape executive director Liz Haynes.

Todt recognized Haynes and Hoffman, as well as the entire Cape Girardeau community, for their work in getting the Broadway Theatre building restored.

"These two and their tireless advocacy for the saving of this building ... their work has been pivotal in securing the future of this theater," he said.

Southeast Missouri State University professor Steven Hoffman speaks during the sign reveal of the redeveloped Broadway Theatre building Wednesday, March 13. He was one of those who had advocated for the building to be restored instead of demolished.
Southeast Missouri State University professor Steven Hoffman speaks during the sign reveal of the redeveloped Broadway Theatre building Wednesday, March 13. He was one of those who had advocated for the building to be restored instead of demolished.Christopher Borro

History and future

On May 1, Cape Girardeau City Council members voted in favor of entering into a development agreement with Todt to restore the dilapidated building.

It had been vacant for more than 25 years and heavily damaged in a March 2021 fire.

Two months before the vote, Todt had presented his plan to develop the location, just as the city was finalizing bids to raze it.

The former Broadway Theatre is now on its way to becoming a mixed-use retail space. The first business, bourbon lounge Bourbon+Bitters, is scheduled to open this spring.

Haynes said she has shown off open spaces to other potential business owners multiple times.

"There’s nothing else that’s official to share publicly at this time, but we’re getting close on some conversations," she said.

The building will also feature several luxury apartments on the second floor.

Bladesmith Steve Watkins designed the new sign for the former Broadway Theatre marquee with his apprentice, Billy Brooks. It was a departure from his usual knife-making, but he said he was excited to take the project.
Bladesmith Steve Watkins designed the new sign for the former Broadway Theatre marquee with his apprentice, Billy Brooks. It was a departure from his usual knife-making, but he said he was excited to take the project.Christopher Borro
