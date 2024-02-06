New boutique store advocates for special-needs people

The background is neutral, done in soft grays with black industrial shelving and a high, open ceiling. Dandelion pictures dot the upper walls, monochrome close-ups focused in on seeds — on wishes — ready to fly.

Wide windows wash the floors and the clothes with light, and on opening day Monday, shoppers drifted between display racks and tables.

Displays line the walls, and on one hung a sweeping dark blue, long-sleeved sweater, and jewelry sparkled on display towers flanking the sales counter.

The idea, said owner Traci Ritter, is to bring a different boutique-clothing experience to the women of Cape Girardeau while bringing awareness to special-needs advocacy and inclusion.

Wish is at 213 S. Broadview St. in Cape Girardeau, and includes two local special-needs administrators on the advisory board.

Clothing and accessories sit on display at Wish on their first day of business Monday in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

Ritter said she’s been around upscale retail her entire life, and it’s especially meaningful to her because of the philanthropic angle.

“We wanted to bring unique, different brands into Cape Girardeau,” said Deena Ring, assistant superintendent of social services at the Cape Girardeau School District, who was on hand for the soft opening Monday. “We have moderately priced up to more exclusive lines. Our goal was to give the women of Cape Girardeau choices.”

Just inside the front door, the display case holds jewelry from three artisans, Ring said.

One is Aurora Jewelry of Georgia; another is an Irish vendor whose necklaces feature pendants with flowers pressed between glass.

“They’re really unique,” Ring said.

“Traci and I decided on the name Wish because we felt like it had endless possibility,” Ring said. “Some people look at dandelions and see a weed. We see an endless supply of wishes, of opportunities.”

Ring said she has spent years in Cape Girardeau seeing a need to connect more people with special needs to job openings.

Ritter, whose special-needs daughter is 26 and has struggled with finding a job, said she thought there had to be a way to connect not just her daughter but anyone with special needs to jobs that could help people feel fulfilled.

In 2009, Ritter worked with her daughter to pass Kaitlyn’s Law (Missouri HB 236) to allow people with disabilities to march with their peers in graduation ceremonies even if they plan to take additional classes after graduation.