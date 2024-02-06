New book to revisit wrongful conviction in Lawless murder case

A new book examining the injustice that sent Josh Kezer to prison for the 1992 murder of Angela "Mischelle" Lawless will be published in May.

Kezer, who was charged with Lawless' murder in March of 1993, was exonerated in 2009 with a rare "actual innocence" ruling.

The book, titled "The Murder of Angela Mischelle Lawless: An honest sheriff and the exoneration of an innocent man," is authored by Stephen Snodgrass, one of Kezer's attorneys, who has since played a role in the Missouri exonerations of David Robinson, from Sikeston, and Donald "Doc" Nash, from Salem.

Kezer played a major role in writing the book, which covers material never before published.

Kezer said the book will "obliterate the assumption" that there's nothing more to be said about the case, beyond what's been reported thus far.

"It will invite the reader into facts previously unknown, and into what I've come to refer to as the community of the case," Kezer said. "'The Murder of Angela Mischelle Lawless' will answer unanswered questions, unmask Mischelle's killers, expose corrupt law enforcement, offer the reader the opportunity to sift through the facts as they happened and come to their own conclusions; reveal uncharged felonies, and leave the reader wanting more, particularly from the Scott County Missouri Prosecutor's Office."

Kezer said suspects and law enforcement involved in the original investigation "aren't going to be enthused about the release of this book," adding it "takes the gloves off."

Snodgrass said he began writing the book in collaboration with fellow attorney Charles Weiss, but as time went on, Snodgrass shouldered the writing, leaning heavily on Kezer to share his experiences.

"I'm grateful to Josh," Snodgrass said. "One, for opening up to me and improving the book tremendously. But also for introducing me to Mischelle's younger sister and mother. The book would have been incomplete without the family's blessing."

Snodgrass also gave credit to Kezer's advocate, Jane Williams. Snodgrass said he and his colleagues at Bryan Cave Law Firm would never have picked up the case had Williams not intervened on Kezer's behalf.

The book's title references former sheriff Rick Walter, who was also instrumental in the exoneration. Unbeknownst to Kezer's attorneys during the early phase of their investigation, Walter reopened the case and found documents that should have been handed over to the defense at trial. Walter's department examined Kezer and ruled him out as a suspect while uncovering evidence implicating other suspects in the murder.

Legal scrutiny

In addition to including Kezer's perspectives from prison and at different phases of the trial, the book examines the case from a legal perspective, scrutinizing the questionable and unethical practices that convicted Kezer. A Ste. Genevieve jury found Kezer guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in June of 1994. Kezer was delivered two 30-year sentences.

No physical evidence placed Kezer at the scene, and Kezer had several witnesses who placed him in Kankakee, Illinois, within two hours of the time of the murder. Kankakee, where Kezer was living at the time, is roughly a 5-hour drive from Benton, Missouri.

When asked what he hopes is accomplished by the book, Snodgrass said, "I guess to really get people to understand how messed up the American legal system is." Snodgrass said the system failed at many levels, with so many moments of injustice, particularly in the investigative phase, that it's hard to single out just one or two. "There was so much corruption. Josh never really should have been charged in the first place."

Jailhouse informants

Kezer was largely convicted on the false testimony of jailhouse informants, all of whom saw their sentences reduced after giving statements. One of the original informants testified for Kezer's defense in the trial, saying the story was made up by inmates looking to negotiate deals for leniency on various felony charges.

Snodgrass said once witnesses housed in the Cape Girardeau County Jail began recanting their stories, then-sheriff Bill Ferrell coerced informants in Scott County Jail to make false claims that Kezer "confessed" to the crime.

Snodgrass said charges should never have been filed against Kezer, but that prosecutors should have at least dropped the charges against Kezer once jailhouse informants began recanting their statements. The informants were not given polygraphs.

In addition to his involvement in the book, Kezer is hoping to push for legislation that would place more limits and repercussions on jailhouse informants, which is one of the leading causes of wrongful convictions. Snodgrass said at the very least, no case should rely solely on jailhouse informants, and all interactions should be captured on a recording device (only one interview was recorded in the original Lawless murder investigation). Kezer said he would like to see more teeth added to existing laws regarding perjury. Decades-old law makes perjury in a capital murder case a Class A felony, but no such cases have ever been brought to trial. Kezer said he believes exonerations that involved jailhouse informants should automatically trigger a perjury investigation.