New book from Jackson author

Jackson author Sarah Geringer recently published her latest book, "Hope for the Hard Days: 100 Encouraging Devotions".

This is Geringer's seventh book of Christian nonfiction and is a compilation of devotional writing from her blog on her website, www.sarahgeringer.com.

Geringer said she discovered the theme of hope in hard times running through her blog posts over the last five years.

"I just know that life has gotten hard for everyone post-pandemic and I think it's harder and harder to cling to that hope," Geringer said. "So, I wanted to collect the devotions that I felt spoke to that topic, bring them into one convenient place, and that is how this book was birthed."

"Hope for the Hard Days" is organized into 14 sections, so readers can go straight to what type of encouragement they need that day. Geringer said it was important for her to make the first section about God's unchanging character.

"Our lives feel so chaotic and when change comes that we don't expect or the news headlines are so awful, what comforts me most is remembering that God is the same," Geringer said. "His character hasn't changed over time and so that brings me comfort."

Geringer said other sections of the book include prioritizing self-care, handling grief and relationship adjustments. She said she is a practical thinker and wrote her book to give practical advice readers can use in the midst of whatever hard times they are going through.