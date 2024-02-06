All sections
NewsOctober 27, 2023

New book from Jackson author

Jackson author Sarah Geringer recently published her latest book, "Hope for the Hard Days: 100 Encouraging Devotions". This is Geringer's seventh book of Christian nonfiction and is a compilation of devotional writing from her blog on her website, sarahgeringer.com...

Danny Walter
Jackson author Sarah Geringer recently published her latest book, "Hope for the Hard Days: 100 Encouraging Devotions".
Jackson author Sarah Geringer recently published her latest book, "Hope for the Hard Days: 100 Encouraging Devotions".

Jackson author Sarah Geringer recently published her latest book, "Hope for the Hard Days: 100 Encouraging Devotions".

This is Geringer's seventh book of Christian nonfiction and is a compilation of devotional writing from her blog on her website, www.sarahgeringer.com.

Geringer said she discovered the theme of hope in hard times running through her blog posts over the last five years.

"I just know that life has gotten hard for everyone post-pandemic and I think it's harder and harder to cling to that hope," Geringer said. "So, I wanted to collect the devotions that I felt spoke to that topic, bring them into one convenient place, and that is how this book was birthed."

"Hope for the Hard Days" is organized into 14 sections, so readers can go straight to what type of encouragement they need that day. Geringer said it was important for her to make the first section about God's unchanging character.

"Our lives feel so chaotic and when change comes that we don't expect or the news headlines are so awful, what comforts me most is remembering that God is the same," Geringer said. "His character hasn't changed over time and so that brings me comfort."

Geringer said other sections of the book include prioritizing self-care, handling grief and relationship adjustments. She said she is a practical thinker and wrote her book to give practical advice readers can use in the midst of whatever hard times they are going through.

"A way for readers to find more hope is to go deeper," Geringer said. "Whatever faith level they're at now, there's always a deeper level and so I'm hoping some of these devotions inspire new ideas or maybe new angles that people haven't considered before."

Geringer gave an example from one of the book's devotions titled, "A Different Way to Look at Dark Times". She said it was inspired by a sermon she heard based on Psalm 91 that talks about abiding under the shadow of the Almighty and "He will cover you with His feathers, and under His wings you will find refuge".

"Even though it feels dark, maybe it's actually because God is protecting us," Geringer said. "That sermon ministered to me on a dark day and so I wanted to share that concept with people."

"Hope for the Hard days" is available as a paperback and e-book through Geringer's website and www.Amazon.com. Readers can meet Geringer and purchase signed copies of all her books Saturday, Nov. 11, at a craft fair at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, located at 1913 Ritter Drive in Cape Girardeau.

Friday, Nov. 17, through Sunday, Nov. 19, Geringer will have a booth at Notre Dame Regional High School's Crafts, Gifts and Collectibles Show, located at 265 Notre Dame Drive in Cape Girardeau.

On Saturday, Nov. 4, she will have a booth at the craft fair at Immaculate Conception School, located at 300 S. Hope St. in Jackson. However, Geringer said she will not have copies of "Hope for the Hard Days" available for sale on that date.

Geringer said her writing has been an important part of her healing process and has inspired her to minister to those with similar struggles to her own, such as perfectionism, loneliness and depression. She explores these struggles in her books, including "Transforming Your Thought Life", "Manna on a Country Road" and "Christmas Peace for Busy Moms".

In her podcast, "Heart in a Drawer", Geringer draws on her own experiences to offer encouragement to adult children of divorce. "Heart in a Drawer" can be accessed through her website, as well as most podcast streaming services.

