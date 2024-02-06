New book encourages readers face life's obstacles like a lion

Freida Cardwell, a motivational speaker and Bible teacher, released a new book last month titled "Lion's Mentality".

Publisher Christian Faith Publishing describe the book as "a motivating opportunity for personal and spiritual healing, rejuvenation, and growth as readers discover the many blessings that come with overcoming negative thought processes."

Cardwell said her book focuses on "the battle of our minds." She said she has noticed that men, and especially women, tend to have a negative opinion of themselves and it seems like they have more negative thoughts than positive.

"Obstacles in our lives will knock us down, sometimes take our dreams away," Cardwell said. "As little boys and girls, we dreamed about being movie stars and football heroes, but as life took its toll, those dreams kind of went by the wayside as we didn't accomplish what we wanted to do."

Cardwell said she wrote the book to encourage people to take on a lion's mentality.