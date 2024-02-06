New book encourages readers face life's obstacles like a lion

Freida Cardwell, a motivational speaker and Bible teacher, released a new book last month titled "Lion's Mentality".
Publisher Christian Faith Publishing describe the book as "a motivating opportunity for personal and spiritual healing, rejuvenation, and growth as readers discover the many blessings that come with overcoming negative thought processes."
Cardwell said her book focuses on "the battle of our minds." She said she has noticed that men, and especially women, tend to have a negative opinion of themselves and it seems like they have more negative thoughts than positive.
"Obstacles in our lives will knock us down, sometimes take our dreams away," Cardwell said. "As little boys and girls, we dreamed about being movie stars and football heroes, but as life took its toll, those dreams kind of went by the wayside as we didn't accomplish what we wanted to do."
Cardwell said she wrote the book to encourage people to take on a lion's mentality.
"Why is the lion the king of the jungle?" Cardwell asked. "It's his mentality. God has given us the power to live out this mentality."
She said lions have no fear, and neither should people as the children of God. Cardwell said the mentality of a lion is courage, strength and perseverance, and to know and believe that God can do anything through people.
"If you're still waiting to see what you're going to be when you grow up, just try taking every thought captive with the attitude that you can't fail, that you will be a success and never give up," Caldwell said.
Cardwell will be signing copies of her book from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Parengo Coffee in Sikeston, Missouri.
"Lion's Mentality" is available for purchase at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and most brick-and-mortar bookstores.
