New book celebrates early Mississippi Delta music scene

A Southeast Missouri native recently published a book following the early days of jazz, ragtime and blues music in the Mississippi River Delta.

The book -- "River Shows, Blues, Ragtime, Jazz and Country Music: It All Equals Rockabilly, Part One" -- is the first part of author Matt Chaney's exhaustive history of the Delta music scene from the early 1800s to just before World War II.

The book begins, essentially, where it ends, with the advent of rock 'n' roll. The first chapter follows Elvis Presley, just 25 years old in 1960, driving a Cadillac from St. Louis down Highway 61 through Southeast Missouri and into Arkansas on his way home to Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee.

Chaney used Presley's trip to point out cities and towns lost to musical history, which, Chaney wrote, "on appearance, seemed no place for artistic greatness to influence a civilization".

However, these unlikely places -- Cairo, Illinois; Paducah, Kentucky; and even Cape Girardeau -- were part of what Chaney called "the wellspring of American music".

Chaney wrote that "multiple genres were impacted", including folk, gospel and blues, as well as ragtime and jazz, leading all the way to rockabilly and Presley, the "King of Rock 'n' Roll" himself.

Chaney called his book a back story of generations of American song and dance that preceded and shaped entertainers such as Johnny Cash and the Beatles.

In fact, it was the Beatles who first inspired Chaney to write his book. Chaney said he learned a family friend, Bill English of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, once sang in a band, Bill Black Combo, which was the opening act during the Beatles American tour in 1964.

English told Chaney that in order to escape rioting fans, the Fab Four agreed to a getaway trip in the Missouri Ozarks and they invited English to join them.

Chaney said he thought that was a great idea for a book, but English disagreed.