New book celebrates Cape native Gen. McKee's life

Capturing the essence of Gen. Seth McKee of the U.S. Air Corps, Jerry Ford and Dr. Frank Nickell tell the story of the Cape Girardeau native in their newly released book, “Seth: The Life and Journey of General Seth Jefferson McKee.”

McKee, who died Dec. 26, 2016 at the age of 100, was a 1934 Central High School graduate and attended Southeast Missouri State university from 1934 to 1937. McKee was a highly decorated military leader, a four-star general described as “one of the fathers” of the U.S. Air Force.

Proceeds from Ford and Nickell’s book are designated for the General and Mrs. Seth J. McKee, USAF (Ret.) Scholarship at Southeast Missouri State University. The scholarship has been established to support students attending Southeast who have served or are currently serving in the United States military.

As with McKee, the book’s authors are connected to the university. Ford is a Southeast alumnus, Distinguished Service Award recipient and local musician. Nickell, who is a highly regarded historian, is an associate professor emeritus of history at Southeast.

“The older generations understand what D-Day was and the implications, but young people today, a lot of them, can’t relate or remember Vietnam, let alone World War II,” Ford told the Southeast Missourian in a June 2019 interview.

The book takes readers from McKee’s youth in Southeast Missouri to graduating from U.S. Air Corps flight training at age 22 and his rise through the ranks from test pilot to senior squadron commander during World War II and to becoming a four-star general. The authors met with McKee several times while researching the book.

According to previous reporting, Ford said the book was not only to elevate Gen. McKee’s role in World War II “but to talk about and get a sense of what military life was like in those days.”

Although the book is a biography of McKee, it is also autobiographical according to the authors. They were able to record McKee’s memories of his childhood and use his first-hand descriptions of historical wartime events.