New-boat sales surge in Missouri after sharp decline

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Missourians are buying new boats in record numbers, fueling a rebound from a decline in 2009 and 2010.

The National Marine Manufacturers Association said new-boat sales hit $339 million last year after dropping below $200 million after the recession.

That's a 9 percent increase in Missouri sales in one year and represents 5,900 new boats in the state, The Springfield News-Leader reported.

The state ranks 16th in the nation for the sale of new boats.

Thom Dammrich, president of the marine association, said the sale of new boats, marine products and services is up across the U.S.

Those sales reached $36 billion nationwide in 2016, an increase of 3.2 percent from 2015. About 247,800 new powerboats were sold last year, up 6 percent from 2015.

Ed Thomas is typical of many new boat buyers. He has a second home on Table Rock Lake and has purchased progressively bigger boats in Springfield as his two children have grown.

On Memorial Day, Thomas picked up his newest and biggest boat -- a sleek, 25-foot, $16,000 Malibu inboard that's designed for wakeboarding and wake surfing -- at The Ski Shack.

"As our kids got older and bigger, they wanted to do more," Thomas said. "We've worked hard to create an environment where our kids want to be with us."