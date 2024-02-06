All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 10, 2017

New-boat sales surge in Missouri after sharp decline

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Missourians are buying new boats in record numbers, fueling a rebound from a decline in 2009 and 2010. The National Marine Manufacturers Association said new-boat sales hit $339 million last year after dropping below $200 million after the recession...

Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Missourians are buying new boats in record numbers, fueling a rebound from a decline in 2009 and 2010.

The National Marine Manufacturers Association said new-boat sales hit $339 million last year after dropping below $200 million after the recession.

That's a 9 percent increase in Missouri sales in one year and represents 5,900 new boats in the state, The Springfield News-Leader reported.

The state ranks 16th in the nation for the sale of new boats.

Thom Dammrich, president of the marine association, said the sale of new boats, marine products and services is up across the U.S.

Those sales reached $36 billion nationwide in 2016, an increase of 3.2 percent from 2015. About 247,800 new powerboats were sold last year, up 6 percent from 2015.

Ed Thomas is typical of many new boat buyers. He has a second home on Table Rock Lake and has purchased progressively bigger boats in Springfield as his two children have grown.

On Memorial Day, Thomas picked up his newest and biggest boat -- a sleek, 25-foot, $16,000 Malibu inboard that's designed for wakeboarding and wake surfing -- at The Ski Shack.

"As our kids got older and bigger, they wanted to do more," Thomas said. "We've worked hard to create an environment where our kids want to be with us."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

A 16 percent increase in new sailboats last year was driven by a 23.4 percent increase in the "20 foot or less" category.

Used boats also sailed off lots and dealer slips last year, with 981,600 used boats valued at $9.2 billion, an increase of 2 percent from the year before.

"We think this trend is going to continue through 2018 and into 2019," Dammrich said. "The economy is gaining strength. Consumer confidence is 13 percent higher than it has been in recent years. New-home sales are going up. All of these things correlate highly with new-boat sales."

Hot sales also are growing for special-purpose boats designed for wakeboarding and wake surfing, as well as aluminum-hulled pontoon boats, he said.

Although the recession began in December 2007, boat sales hit the lowest point in 2009 and 2010.

Ski Shack owner Greg Mustain said people had a "fear factor" caused by economic uncertainty and held off buying new boats during 2009-2010.

"It was almost impossible to sell a new boat back then," he said. "But consumer confidence changed, and the economic outlook is rosier than it was even a year ago."

Optimism also reigns at the MarineMax dealership at Indian Point. General Manager Terry Perciful said he doesn't expect to have trouble selling a luxury 40-foot yacht, noting people at Table Rock are looking for comfort in their boats.

"People will keep their boat for two or three years, then move up to something bigger," he said.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy