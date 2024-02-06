New band director leads largest SEMO marching band

After its hiatus from live performances at games, Southeast Missouri State University's marching band, The Golden Eagles, is back and bigger than ever. The enthusiasm runs high as the largest band SEMO has ever had enters into a new year with a new instructor.

Director Jim Daughters is starting his first year with the band. Daughters said his favorite part of coming into this year has been meeting the students.

"Honestly, the students who are in the leadership of this organization are great," Daughters said. "They have a good idea of what they want the band to be. Their expectation level is high, and their energy is great. It's been a really great start to the season."

The number of members who will be on the field this season will range from 165 to 170, depending on the number of Sundancers participating at any given time.

Assistant director Nicholas Kenney said when they wanted to increase the number of performers, his goal was to have 144 members.

"We've surpassed that, which is good, and it's fun — I like to see the trajectory that we're going in. I like the excitement that is stirring up," Kenney said. "The best is actually yet to come. We haven't seen where this is actually going to go yet, and I think it's just starting."

The larger band can produce obstacles for students when it comes to preparation for the upcoming events, however.