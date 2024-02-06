New area code going into effect in February

The new 235 area code for parts of Missouri will take effect Saturday, Feb. 24.
On and after Feb. 24, the previous 573 area code geographic footprint will also include the 235 area code. Anyone dialing a number in the affected region will need to use the full 10-digit number — area code and seven-digit number — for all calls.
Beginning Sunday, March 24, those assigning new telephone numbers will begin using the 235 area code.
