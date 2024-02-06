New and old: Jackson's Homecomers offers variety

Homecomers' staples -- Sandy and Wayne's Hutch and DeMolay Home Made Ice Cream -- and newcomers Jackson High School Guitar Club set the tone for Day 2 of this year's five-day celebration on Wednesday.
With lines forming by 5:30 p.m. at the local food vendors, those waiting in line squinting from the sun in front of Sandy and Wayne's Hutch were anxious for one thing -- hand-dipped corn dogs.
Eric and Rachel Massey of Jackson had plans to buy two of "the best corn dogs."
"I think it's the batter; I don't know exactly what's different about it," she said. "We always look for theirs."
Owner Jay Santi, who also owns Jay's Bar-B-Que in Marble Hill, Missouri, has had the establishment for three years.
He credits the near 30-year success of the hometown eatery to the well-grounded reputation of the trailer's namesake, Wayne and Sandy -- and retaining the same recipe.
"This is like, perfect for me. I work for maybe five months out of the year," Santi said of his semi-retirement.
On South High Street sits DeMolay Home Made Ice Cream next to Excelsior Lodge #441. This marks 58 years for the stand, operated by the young men's international fraternity, DeMolay International, for ages 12 to 21.
The Order of DeMolay International was founded in Kansas City, Missouri, in 1919. "Chapter Dad" Rodney Pensel said the stand serves as the organizations' main annual fundraiser.
Two vintage-style ice cream mixers in the basement of the next-door lodge churn the nearly 40 gallons of vanilla ice cream each day of Homecomers.
Pensel said he gave away 300 sample-sized portions of the concoction during the event's opening night Tuesday.
"We try to keep about 100 gallons in the freezer up to Friday," Pensel said, opening a large deep freeze. "We have sold as much as 60 gallons a night; it depends on the weather."
But this year, he said, "The weather is in our favor."
Pensel said 2,600 pounds of ice is required for the mixing of the five "secret ingredients."
"There's no health food in that," he said. "There's no 'low-fat' or anything like that. You can't make ice cream low-fat for it to taste good."
During the Disney-inspired Family Feud on the main stage, Jackson High School's Guitar Club was gearing up to follow with its first major live performance featuring an eight-song set list of classic rock and pop.
Jackson High School senior and member of the near 25-participant club Joshua Miller said the group has grown over time since it formed three years ago.
Senior and president of the club, Katherine Phillips, said the group just received a grant for new equipment.
"We've never done anything like this before," Phillips said, adding members only have performed during Spring Fever Reliever, a student event held annually at Jackson High School.
Phillips said she contacted Beverly Koehler, Homecomers entertainment coordinator, and offered the group's inaugural participation.
She said local music store, Jackson Audio & Music Supply (Jams), serves as sponsor for the club and "gets us the gear that we need."
"I think it is really great that we're doing music, and we're getting these kids involved who might not get to do stuff like this, especially if they don't have guitars or musical equipment," Phillips said.
Homecomers continues through Saturday.
