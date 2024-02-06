All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 25, 2019

New and old: Jackson's Homecomers offers variety

Homecomers' staples -- Sandy and Wayne's Hutch and DeMolay Home Made Ice Cream -- and newcomers Jackson High School Guitar Club set the tone for Day 2 of this year's five-day celebration on Wednesday. With lines forming by 5:30 p.m. at the local food vendors, those waiting in line squinting from the sun in front of Sandy and Wayne's Hutch were anxious for one thing -- hand-dipped corn dogs...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
TYLER GRAEF ~ tgraef@semissourian.com <br> <br> Reyt Middleton, 17, dressed as Bob Hope, plucks a ukelele as Aubrey Baker, right, looks on before a USO-themed performance put on by Between the Scenes studio during Homecomers Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Uptown Jackson.
TYLER GRAEF ~ tgraef@semissourian.com <br> <br> Reyt Middleton, 17, dressed as Bob Hope, plucks a ukelele as Aubrey Baker, right, looks on before a USO-themed performance put on by Between the Scenes studio during Homecomers Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Uptown Jackson.

Homecomers' staples -- Sandy and Wayne's Hutch and DeMolay Home Made Ice Cream -- and newcomers Jackson High School Guitar Club set the tone for Day 2 of this year's five-day celebration on Wednesday.

With lines forming by 5:30 p.m. at the local food vendors, those waiting in line squinting from the sun in front of Sandy and Wayne's Hutch were anxious for one thing -- hand-dipped corn dogs.

Eric and Rachel Massey of Jackson had plans to buy two of "the best corn dogs."

"I think it's the batter; I don't know exactly what's different about it," she said. "We always look for theirs."

Owner Jay Santi, who also owns Jay's Bar-B-Que in Marble Hill, Missouri, has had the establishment for three years.

He credits the near 30-year success of the hometown eatery to the well-grounded reputation of the trailer's namesake, Wayne and Sandy -- and retaining the same recipe.

"This is like, perfect for me. I work for maybe five months out of the year," Santi said of his semi-retirement.

On South High Street sits DeMolay Home Made Ice Cream next to Excelsior Lodge #441. This marks 58 years for the stand, operated by the young men's international fraternity, DeMolay International, for ages 12 to 21.

The Order of DeMolay International was founded in Kansas City, Missouri, in 1919. "Chapter Dad" Rodney Pensel said the stand serves as the organizations' main annual fundraiser.

Two vintage-style ice cream mixers in the basement of the next-door lodge churn the nearly 40 gallons of vanilla ice cream each day of Homecomers.

Pensel said he gave away 300 sample-sized portions of the concoction during the event's opening night Tuesday.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"We try to keep about 100 gallons in the freezer up to Friday," Pensel said, opening a large deep freeze. "We have sold as much as 60 gallons a night; it depends on the weather."

But this year, he said, "The weather is in our favor."

Pensel said 2,600 pounds of ice is required for the mixing of the five "secret ingredients."

"There's no health food in that," he said. "There's no 'low-fat' or anything like that. You can't make ice cream low-fat for it to taste good."

During the Disney-inspired Family Feud on the main stage, Jackson High School's Guitar Club was gearing up to follow with its first major live performance featuring an eight-song set list of classic rock and pop.

Jackson High School senior and member of the near 25-participant club Joshua Miller said the group has grown over time since it formed three years ago.

Senior and president of the club, Katherine Phillips, said the group just received a grant for new equipment.

"We've never done anything like this before," Phillips said, adding members only have performed during Spring Fever Reliever, a student event held annually at Jackson High School.

Phillips said she contacted Beverly Koehler, Homecomers entertainment coordinator, and offered the group's inaugural participation.

She said local music store, Jackson Audio & Music Supply (Jams), serves as sponsor for the club and "gets us the gear that we need."

"I think it is really great that we're doing music, and we're getting these kids involved who might not get to do stuff like this, especially if they don't have guitars or musical equipment," Phillips said.

Homecomers continues through Saturday.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy