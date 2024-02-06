New aluminum bleachers coming to Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo in 2024

SIKESTON, Mo. — Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo is working on a makeover of Art Saunders Arena. Out with the old bleachers and in with the new.

"The planning and search for contractors to construct the bleachers started in the spring of 2022," said Clay Driskill, 2024 Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo chairman. "There was thorough financial and timeline planning for the project for an entire year. The need for new bleachers was definitely there, as the existing ones were nearing the end of their useful lives."

The club decided in the spring of 2023 to proceed with the project and came up with a plan for the demolition to begin immediately following the 2023 rodeo, held in early August, and the construction to be finished by the spring of 2024.

The project involves constructing a significant number of aluminum bleachers, and Driskill highlighted the features of the new bleachers will include handrails, extra leg room and wider seating.

The new bleachers' style is more visually appealing, yet they have a similar style structure to the previous set. Regarding the box seats, they will remain unchanged and will not be reconfigured.