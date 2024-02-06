New aluminum bleachers coming to Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo in 2024

SIKESTON, Mo. — Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo is working on a makeover of Art Saunders Arena. Out with the old bleachers and in with the new.
"The planning and search for contractors to construct the bleachers started in the spring of 2022," said Clay Driskill, 2024 Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo chairman. "There was thorough financial and timeline planning for the project for an entire year. The need for new bleachers was definitely there, as the existing ones were nearing the end of their useful lives."
The club decided in the spring of 2023 to proceed with the project and came up with a plan for the demolition to begin immediately following the 2023 rodeo, held in early August, and the construction to be finished by the spring of 2024.
The project involves constructing a significant number of aluminum bleachers, and Driskill highlighted the features of the new bleachers will include handrails, extra leg room and wider seating.
The new bleachers' style is more visually appealing, yet they have a similar style structure to the previous set. Regarding the box seats, they will remain unchanged and will not be reconfigured.
"A unique thing about this project that we didn't realize is that our arena is very large in seating capacity compared to other outdoor rodeos. Most rodeos are about 6- to 8,000 seating capacity, and we have a 10,000 capacity arena," Driskill said.
According to Driskill, the rodeo is getting the new bleachers from Southern Bleacher, which is based in Frisco, Texas, and is one of the most well-known bleacher companies in the world.
"While seating capacity will slightly decrease, patrons experience will benefit from the new bleachers," Driskill said. "We really wanted to make sure we take the patrons comfort level up a notch."
"This $1.2 million project is probably the largest one the Sikeston Jaycees have ever taken on. We have been incredibly fortunate with previous rodeos, allowing us to design a project of this size," Driskill said. "It takes a whole community, and we have great community partners that have helped us along the way. The new bleachers are a sign that the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo is striving to grow in every way possible."
He continued: "This project is for the patrons' benefit. There is nothing like selling out every night of the rodeo, and we want to make sure that those that attend and support our rodeo come back year after year and enjoy the rodeo experience."
A ribbon-cutting for the new bleachers will be set for the same day as the 2024 entertainment announcement in March 2024.
