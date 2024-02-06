New abortion clinic being built in Illinois, near St. Louis

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. -- Planned Parenthood has quietly been building a new abortion clinic in Illinois, just across the Mississippi River from St. Louis, as women concerned about the uncertain future of Missouri's sole abortion clinic flock across the state line.

The 18,000-square-foot clinic in Fairview Heights, 12 miles east of St. Louis, will provide abortion services as well as family planning when it opens in mid-October, Planned Parenthood officials said at a news conference Wednesday.

"While health care access in Missouri continues to hang on by a thread, Illinois is well-positioned to serve as a health care hub in the region," said Yamelsie Rodriguez, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri.

Planned Parenthood has been battling Missouri's health department for months to try to keep open its St. Louis clinic. The state has refused to renew its license to perform abortions, citing concerns including "failed abortions" requiring additional surgeries.

Missouri's Administrative Hearing Commission is deciding the fate of the St. Louis clinic.

Meanwhile, Missouri women have been increasingly getting abortions at the Hope Clinic for Women in Granite City, Illinois, another St. Louis suburb. Deputy director Alison Dreith said 58% of the abortions performed at the Hope Clinic through August of this year involved Missouri women, and 37% were women from Illinois.