'Network security incident' shuts down Joplin city computers

JOPLIN, Mo. -- Law enforcement officers and a cybersecurity firm have been called in to investigate a "network security incident" that caused Joplin city government's computer system to shut down, officials said Thursday.

The computer problem was discovered early Wednesday and the systems were not operating as of Thursday afternoon.

The affected system was isolated and investigators were quickly called in, city spokeswoman Lynn Onstot said in a news release Thursday.

"As we investigate the incident and bring our systems back online, we will look for opportunities to further enhance our existing security measures," she said.

It was not immediately clear whether Joplin's outage was connected to a ransomware attack hobbling businesses in at least 17 countries Friday in what is the biggest ransomware attack on record.