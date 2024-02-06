Network Against Sexual Violence unveils new headquarters

A new facility houses the Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence, and it celebrated with an open house Friday.

SEMO-NASV is a not-for-profit, regional child advocacy and rape crisis center, and provides forensic interviews and exams, advocacy and case management for a nine-county area, according to the organizationï¿½s Facebook page.

Executive director Kendra Eads said the center, 1359 N. Mount Auburn Road, is accessible 24 hours to victims, and thereï¿½s a 24-hour crisis hotline as well.

Nurses on staff are trained to take rape-kit information, Eads said, and two exam rooms are on site.

An interview room has an interactive electronic whiteboard, for forensic interviews, Eads said.

ï¿½Sometimes children especially have difficulty verbalizing whatï¿½s happened to them,ï¿½ she said.

Having a board so victims can either write or draw is a big help, she added.

There are anatomical dolls available as well, but those are rarely needed, she said.

ï¿½But we do want to be prepared,ï¿½ she said.

The interview room has a camera, and a monitor in another room allows different officials to watch the interviews, so that way, a victim doesnï¿½t have to go through the story multiple times with people who might not have received the specialized training needed, Eads said.

Officials such as law-enforcement officials, juvenile division officers, Missouri Division of Child Services officials, child advocates and so on might be in the room, she said.

ï¿½Thatï¿½s our team,ï¿½ she said.