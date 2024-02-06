All sections
NewsJune 18, 2018

Network Against Sexual Violence unveils new headquarters

A new facility houses the Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence, and it celebrated with an open house Friday. SEMO-NASV is a not-for-profit, regional child advocacy and rape crisis center, and provides forensic interviews and exams, advocacy and case management for a nine-county area, according to the organizationï¿½s Facebook page...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Kendra Eads, right, executive director of Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence, demonstrates an interactive whiteboard Friday with forensic interviewer Corrie Dudley in the interview room of the new facility in Cape Girardeau.
Fred Lynch

A new facility houses the Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence, and it celebrated with an open house Friday.

SEMO-NASV is a not-for-profit, regional child advocacy and rape crisis center, and provides forensic interviews and exams, advocacy and case management for a nine-county area, according to the organizationï¿½s Facebook page.

Executive director Kendra Eads said the center, 1359 N. Mount Auburn Road, is accessible 24 hours to victims, and thereï¿½s a 24-hour crisis hotline as well.

Nurses on staff are trained to take rape-kit information, Eads said, and two exam rooms are on site.

An interview room has an interactive electronic whiteboard, for forensic interviews, Eads said.

ï¿½Sometimes children especially have difficulty verbalizing whatï¿½s happened to them,ï¿½ she said.

Having a board so victims can either write or draw is a big help, she added.

There are anatomical dolls available as well, but those are rarely needed, she said.

ï¿½But we do want to be prepared,ï¿½ she said.

The interview room has a camera, and a monitor in another room allows different officials to watch the interviews, so that way, a victim doesnï¿½t have to go through the story multiple times with people who might not have received the specialized training needed, Eads said.

Officials such as law-enforcement officials, juvenile division officers, Missouri Division of Child Services officials, child advocates and so on might be in the room, she said.

ï¿½Thatï¿½s our team,ï¿½ she said.

There is scientific research behind the language they use with potential victims, Eads said.

And they do require referrals from mandated reporting entities for children, Eads said, but not for their adult clients.

ï¿½We are a hub, gathering resources,ï¿½ Eads said.

Also on staff is Safe Care provider and forensic interviewer Corrie Dudley, who recently earned her doctorate as a nurse practitioner.

Comforting elements are placed throughout the facility. The walls are painted in earth tones. A fluffy pillow is in one counselorï¿½s office. Abstract art in one room evokes seascapes, and in another room, the panels are painted in triangular sections of primary and pastel colors.

ï¿½Since we offer services for both child and adult clients, it was important to find that happy medium,ï¿½ Eads said.

The new facility has several advantages over the former location at 73 Sheridan Drive, Eads said.

Itï¿½s bigger, recently remodeled, and just suits the organizationï¿½s needs better, she said.

The agency started in 1997, she said, and moved into this location in April.

ï¿½This is so light and modern,ï¿½ Eads said.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Advertisement
