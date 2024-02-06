All sections
NewsSeptember 10, 2017

Neosho transfers park land with cross to private corporation

NEOSHO, Mo. — The city of Neosho has transferred ownership of park land where a religious cross is located to a not-for-profit corporation. The move announced Thursday by the city council comes after a secular group, the Freedom From Religion Foundation, asked in May the cross be removed after some Neosho residents complained its location in a public park violated the Constitution.

Associated Press

NEOSHO, Mo. — The city of Neosho has transferred ownership of park land where a religious cross is located to a not-for-profit corporation.

The move announced Thursday by the city council comes after a secular group, the Freedom From Religion Foundation, asked in May the cross be removed after some Neosho residents complained its location in a public park violated the Constitution.

The Joplin Globe reported city officials refused to remove the cross.

The not-for-profit group that now owns the park land was created this summer. Councilman Richard Davidson is the registered agent for the Save Our Heritage Foundation. Davidson said the purpose is to maintain and protect the historical value of the cross and other culturally significant properties while removing a possible legal conflict.

Information from: The Joplin (Mo.) Globe, http://www.joplinglobe.com

Pertinent address:

Neosho, Mo.

Story Tags
State News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

