Nell Holcomb students learn career options through JAG program

The journey through middle school can feel like walking through a mine field, and the students at Nell Holcomb Middle School had to do just that — metaphorically, at least.
At the beginning of the current school year, Corey Campbell, the Jobs for America's Graduates (JAG) specialist at Nell Holcomb, laid out several cones and beanbags to simulate land mines scattered across the practice field. Students partnered up, one wearing a blindfold while the other had to talk them across the field and keep them from stepping on any of the "mines."
"It was an exercise to teach them teamwork and communication skills," Campbell said. "It was fun. I saw laughing and I saw kids that don't typically associate with each other, associating."
The 2022-2023 school year is the foundation year for the JAG program at Nell Holcomb. According to the program's website, "JAG is a state-based, national nonprofit organization that helps young people of truly great promise succeed both in school and on-the-job, leading to a productive and rewarding career."
"I went to school to be a physical education and health teacher," Campbell said.
However, after almost 14 years at Nell Holcomb, as an at-risk instructor for seven years and then the school's history teacher for another six, Campbell said he was tapped by Bleau Deckerd, superintendent of Nell Holcomb School District, to head up its JAG program. Campbell said his new role has helped him enjoy teaching again.
"Like any teacher, you have your ups and downs," Campbell said. "But this has been a very enjoyable year. JAG is an exciting program, and I really do see a difference in the students and the school because of it."
Campbell said he's had Nell Holcomb's sixth graders focus on "soft skills," such as learning organization and test-taking strategies. The seventh and eighth graders work on social skills, such as learning how to be a team player.
"We started off this year with how to shake hands," Campbell said. "We're getting to the point now where they will start learning how to write a resume. How to be, not just employable, but be able to hold that job and be happy and proud of that job you're doing."
Campbell said that when he first started teaching the JAG program he was nervous and not sure whether students would "buy in."
"The first week of school, I started to see a difference because I did a whole week of team building," Campbell said. "I had kids outside acting like caterpillars and trying to communicate together to make a big bed sheet walk across the field. That's when I started to feel, 'I got this.'"
Campbell said the JAG Program is great for all students, not just those who go straight into the workforce after high school. He said even students headed for college can benefit from the skills he teaches in JAG.
"You could easily bring in a class with another textbook and another requirement for a chance to take tests and do homework," Campbell said. "Or we could bring in a class like JAG that says, 'Hey, let me talk to you about life. Let me prepare you for what you're gonna tackle, because it's not gonna be all sunshine and rainbows.'"
Campbell said he gives his students hands-on projects that put them in real life situations such as researching careers, and then learning how to make a budget based on the salary they would receive from those jobs. One of the most exciting things for Campbell is having employers come in to his classroom and talk about their businesses.
"I had a banker come in and show the kids how to write a check and talk about how he started as a teller and worked his way up," Campbell said. "There was also a gentleman with an HVAC business. It's important for the kids to see there are other avenues besides college."
