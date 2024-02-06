Nell Holcomb students learn career options through JAG program

The journey through middle school can feel like walking through a mine field, and the students at Nell Holcomb Middle School had to do just that — metaphorically, at least.

At the beginning of the current school year, Corey Campbell, the Jobs for America's Graduates (JAG) specialist at Nell Holcomb, laid out several cones and beanbags to simulate land mines scattered across the practice field. Students partnered up, one wearing a blindfold while the other had to talk them across the field and keep them from stepping on any of the "mines."

"It was an exercise to teach them teamwork and communication skills," Campbell said. "It was fun. I saw laughing and I saw kids that don't typically associate with each other, associating."

The 2022-2023 school year is the foundation year for the JAG program at Nell Holcomb. According to the program's website, "JAG is a state-based, national nonprofit organization that helps young people of truly great promise succeed both in school and on-the-job, leading to a productive and rewarding career."

"I went to school to be a physical education and health teacher," Campbell said.

However, after almost 14 years at Nell Holcomb, as an at-risk instructor for seven years and then the school's history teacher for another six, Campbell said he was tapped by Bleau Deckerd, superintendent of Nell Holcomb School District, to head up its JAG program. Campbell said his new role has helped him enjoy teaching again.

"Like any teacher, you have your ups and downs," Campbell said. "But this has been a very enjoyable year. JAG is an exciting program, and I really do see a difference in the students and the school because of it."