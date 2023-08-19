Nell Holcomb honors long-serving librarian

On Thursday evening, Aug. 17, Pat Nelson moved through her library smiling, laughing and greeting family and friends as well as former students and colleagues.

To say it was Nelson's library was true because even though it existed within the walls of Nell Holcomb school, the plaque outside the door bears her name.

The gathering Thursday was to celebrate her retirement and honor Nelson for her 42 years of service as librarian for Nell Holcomb school district in Cape Girardeau.

Earlier, during the official naming ceremony, Mike Wortmann, principal, described Nelson as the "definition of a school librarian".

"She has compassion for kids, and she is an ally to the teachers," Wortmann said.

He said Nelson was also an "enforcer" when it came to missing library books and even if a student moved on from the school she would "track you down and find the books that you still owe her."

Wortmann joked that for his first two years as principal at Nell Holcomb, Nelson called him "New Guy".

He also said that when teachers, staff and school board members referred to their librarian, they called her "Nelson".

"Not Pat, or Miss Nelson. Just Nelson." Wortmann said. "Because, with all the greats, we know them as just Lincoln or Mozart or Shakespeare, that's why Nelson is just Nelson."

In that spirit, and while wearing a sash that read "Library Goddess", Nelson cut a ribbon, officially naming the Nelson Library.

Nelson addressed those gathered, thanking many former colleagues for helping her along the way. She talked about recently speaking to a former student who reminded her how Nell Holcomb is uncommon.

"It's a small school where a child can go from kindergarten to eighth grade all in the same location, the same faces, have the security of knowing where they are and where the belong," Nelson said. "I have been fortunate to be part of that, and if you think about it, it's a very special thing in this day and age."

Nelson then gave a brief history of the library, saying it started with a small collection of books in multiple locations throughout the school such as a storage room, a trailer and, when she started in 1981, a remodeled boy's shower room.