Nell Holcomb honors long-serving librarian

On Thursday evening, Aug. 17, Pat Nelson moved through her library smiling, laughing and greeting family and friends as well as former students and colleagues.
To say it was Nelson's library was true because even though it existed within the walls of Nell Holcomb school, the plaque outside the door bears her name.
The gathering Thursday was to celebrate her retirement and honor Nelson for her 42 years of service as librarian for Nell Holcomb school district in Cape Girardeau.
Earlier, during the official naming ceremony, Mike Wortmann, principal, described Nelson as the "definition of a school librarian".
"She has compassion for kids, and she is an ally to the teachers," Wortmann said.
He said Nelson was also an "enforcer" when it came to missing library books and even if a student moved on from the school she would "track you down and find the books that you still owe her."
Wortmann joked that for his first two years as principal at Nell Holcomb, Nelson called him "New Guy".
He also said that when teachers, staff and school board members referred to their librarian, they called her "Nelson".
"Not Pat, or Miss Nelson. Just Nelson." Wortmann said. "Because, with all the greats, we know them as just Lincoln or Mozart or Shakespeare, that's why Nelson is just Nelson."
In that spirit, and while wearing a sash that read "Library Goddess", Nelson cut a ribbon, officially naming the Nelson Library.
Nelson addressed those gathered, thanking many former colleagues for helping her along the way. She talked about recently speaking to a former student who reminded her how Nell Holcomb is uncommon.
"It's a small school where a child can go from kindergarten to eighth grade all in the same location, the same faces, have the security of knowing where they are and where the belong," Nelson said. "I have been fortunate to be part of that, and if you think about it, it's a very special thing in this day and age."
Nelson then gave a brief history of the library, saying it started with a small collection of books in multiple locations throughout the school such as a storage room, a trailer and, when she started in 1981, a remodeled boy's shower room.
"I did not like that room because it had no windows and no sunshine," Nelson said.
She said in 1997 two classrooms in the junior high building were converted into one room to make the library as it is today, now holding around 10,000 volumes. Nelson estimated she had handled close to 13,000 students in her 42 years.
David Fuemmeler, a former superintendent for Nell Holcomb school district, said Nelson meant the best for staff and students and called the library a "testament to her".
"Anybody who could put up with that many years in education, she had to be doing something right," Fuemmeler said. "She's to be admired for dedicating her life and career to the students of Nell Holcomb and the community."
Mary Boeller, a former Nell Holcomb principal, said the top priority for Nelson was "the library was for the kids". She also said she respected Nelson because she was never afraid to speak the truth.
"She would tell me exactly what she was thinking and wasn't afraid to tell me when she thought I was wrong," Boeller said. "She was selfless. This was her life, and she was dedicated to it. You wouldn't have found a better librarian."
Darryl Pannier, another former superintendent, said Nelson was a person of integrity and full of love and passion about the library and for the students.
Nelson said her passion came from someone showing the same to her when she was a child. She said she was the only non-Catholic in the Catholic school she attended, but her teacher, a nun, gave her a lot of personal attention in school and continued to stay in contact through letters and Christmas cards for many years.
"It only takes one," Nelson said. "Most kids today don't have that one. She fostered that in me. So, in this library, I made sure these kids knew they had somebody on their side."
Nelson's passion for the library continued in her decision to retire. In 2015, because Nell Holcomb was having financially difficulties, Nelson decided it would save the school money for her to retire and come back as a half-time librarian.
In 2023, the district's Board of Education members decided they could afford a full-time librarian again. However, since she had officially retired, Nelson could not come back full-time. She decided it made more sense for her to go into full retirement rather than make the district hire another part-time librarian.
"Frankly, I'd still be here," Nelson said. "I like the kids. I still like the job. I'm not burned out like a lot of people are.
Nelson said the "writing was on the wall" and it was time to go. She said she was fine with that because she had plans to travel and other things she wanted to do while she was healthy.
"It's a new adventure," Nelson said. "Time to move on to something else."
