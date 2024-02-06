Nell Holcomb figuring out how to run school buses during coronavirus

Most schools are required to provide bus transportation for students, even if the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t run its course.

The small, rural Nell Holcomb District in eastern Cape Girardeau County isn’t sure how it will carry out the mandate when classes resume Aug. 24.

“This is one of our main concerns, definitely,” said Nell Holcomb’s Bleau Deckerd, who became school superintendent one year ago July 1.

“We’re going to form a task force and hash this and the other things (related to reopening) out,” added Deckerd, who previously served on the administrative staff of the Jackson School District for three years. Before that, he served as superintendent of Altenburg in Perry County for eight years.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended to school administrators the following:

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched surfaces on school buses at least daily or between uses as much as possible.

Bus drivers should wear cloth masks and practice frequent hand-washing.

Increase distance between students on buses by seating one student per row in every other row of seats when possible.

Deckerd is most concerned about the third CDC guideline.

To follow the guideline to the letter would cost money Nell Holcomb doesn’t have.

“To follow (CDC’s guideline) means we have to add at least another route,” Deckerd said, “and it’s just not an option because financially we’re not there.”