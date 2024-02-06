Cape Girardeau County voters will soon have the chance to vote on an operating levy increasing the Nell Holcomb School District’s tax rate by 47 cents to $4.07.

The levy will appear on the April 7 ballot for voters within the school district and could help meet some of the school’s immediate needs, including improvements to student safety, the purchase of two new buses, improvements to mathematics and science curriculum, updated technology and retaining small class sizes, according to the district.

Nell Holcomb, which has about 260 students in kindergarten through eighth grade, has the lowest tax rate of any school in Cape Girardeau County. Should the proposed 47-cent increase be approved, Nell Holcomb would still have a lower tax rate than its closest neighbor, the Cape Girardeau School District, which has a $4.15 levy.

The district will host two upcoming town hall meetings for parents, voters and community members to learn more about Proposition Hawks. The first meeting will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday and the second will be at 7 p.m. April 2. Both meetings will be held in the school cafeteria at 6547 Highway 177 in Cape Girardeau.

“We encourage everyone to attend one of these meetings in order to get the facts surrounding Proposition Hawks,” district superintendent Bleau Deckerd said.

Nell Holcomb is seen Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

Immediate needs

The No. 1 priority for the district is to improve safety, which starts by maintaining a full-time school resource officer (SRO), Deckerd said. In 2018, the school board decided to bring a SRO on full time, he said, noting Cpl. Heather VanGennip is a commissioned officer through the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Department.

“Based on our research, in the case of an emergency, there would be a minimum 25-minute response time for law enforcement,” Deckerd said. “In the case of an emergency, where every second counts, that is unacceptable.”

Other safety improvements, according to a Proposition Hawks flyer, would include additional security cameras, updating door locks and entrances, installing panic devices and additional training for teachers and staff.

Should Proposition Hawks be passed, Nell Holcomb would immediately purchase two to three new school buses and begin the process to roll over its entire fleet within five years.

The district’s buses cover between 400 and 500 miles each day across six routes, Deckerd said. This year alone, Deckerd said the district’s buses have experienced around 10 to 12 breakdowns, forcing combined routes with longer bus rides for students.

Asked why the district doesn’t use a contracted transportation service, such as the Cape Girardeau schools’ Robinson Transport fleet, Deckerd pointed to “tremendous savings” for districts willing to run their own fleets.

Before he was superintendent for Nell Holcomb, Deckerd spent eight years as superintendent for Altenburg schools and three as the associate superintendent of business operations for Jackson schools. In those roles, he worked closely with transportation and conducted analyses that found savings of 40% to 50% for districts that maintained their own school bus fleet, he said.

With an increased levy, the district would be able to put additional money toward textbooks, instructional materials and professional development for mathematics and science, Deckerd said. It would also update technology in all grade levels and classrooms, especially for middle school students who are preparing to enter high school.

The most important benefit Nell Holcomb provides parents, Deckerd said, is its small class sizes, which he noted is the No. 1 factor for student success at school.

“The more our teachers can work with each student, the better,” he said.