Neil Glass, Tim Garner discuss education before Cape Chamber

The men leading two prominent school systems in Cape Girardeau County agree the business community can help students find their place in today's working world -- a world where there doesn't seem to be enough takers for available jobs.

Neil Glass, superintendent of Cape Girardeau Public Schools, and Tim Garner, principal of Notre Dame Regional High School, participated in a question-and-answer forum at Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's October First Friday Coffee at Century Casino Event Center.

"Some kids don't come back to our area because they don't know what's here for them," said Glass, who is in his sixth year as Cape superintendent.

Glass asked businesspersons in attendance to put together a short video of their careers.

"Please make a one- or two-minute video that we could have in our library that would help our students know (what jobs) are out there."

Tim Garner

Garner, who is in his fourth year leading the Roman Catholic school for grades nine through 12 drawing students from southeast Missouri and southern Illinois, talked of "necessary" work NDRHS graduates and others might consider as a career path.