All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 8, 2022

Neil Glass, Tim Garner discuss education before Cape Chamber

The men leading two prominent school systems in Cape Girardeau County agree the business community can help students find their place in today's working world -- a world where there doesn't seem to be enough takers for available jobs. Neil Glass, superintendent of Cape Girardeau Public Schools, and Tim Garner, principal of Notre Dame Regional High School, participated in a question-and-answer forum at Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's October First Friday Coffee at Century Casino Event Center.. ...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Neil Glass
Neil Glass

The men leading two prominent school systems in Cape Girardeau County agree the business community can help students find their place in today's working world -- a world where there doesn't seem to be enough takers for available jobs.

Neil Glass, superintendent of Cape Girardeau Public Schools, and Tim Garner, principal of Notre Dame Regional High School, participated in a question-and-answer forum at Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's October First Friday Coffee at Century Casino Event Center.

"Some kids don't come back to our area because they don't know what's here for them," said Glass, who is in his sixth year as Cape superintendent.

Glass asked businesspersons in attendance to put together a short video of their careers.

"Please make a one- or two-minute video that we could have in our library that would help our students know (what jobs) are out there."

Tim Garner
Tim Garner

Garner, who is in his fourth year leading the Roman Catholic school for grades nine through 12 drawing students from southeast Missouri and southern Illinois, talked of "necessary" work NDRHS graduates and others might consider as a career path.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"Skilled labor, working with your hands, is a need in the community, and more students are seeing this," he said.

Both leaders agreed the COVID-19 pandemic changed the dynamics of interpersonal interaction.

Wysiwyg image

"it was painful to have to kick the community out of our schools so we could operate during that time," said Glass, who leads a district with 4,200 students. "We want you back in our buildings, we want Read to Succeed back, we want Junior Achievement back. It truly does take a village."

"(The pandemic) sped up everything," said Garner. "We've had to enhance learning through digital means and students and faculty have adapted. This is a generation who can problem solve."

Scott Smith, Jackson School District superintendent, was unable to attend the forum due to another commitment.

Wysiwyg image

Cape Chamber's Nov. 4 First Friday Coffee will feature some of the 57 not-for-profit Chamber members in one of CGACOC's periodic "members on the microphone" sessions, according to Chamber president and CEO Rob Gilligan.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orde...
NewsNov. 21
Gaetz withdraws as Trump's pick for attorney general, averti...
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical...
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy