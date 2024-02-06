Neff, Marco Construction, McIntire honored by Cape Chamber

Roughly 820 members of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce attended the organizationï¿½s banquet Friday night; partaking partly to ï¿½come see whoï¿½ would win the chamberï¿½s prestigious Rush H. Limbaugh Award.

The award ended up going to the man who coined the locally famous phrase ï¿½come see why.ï¿½

Bob Neff, general manager of Ford Groves, won the award, which goes to a person who has ï¿½expended exceptional effort on behalf of the community for a sustained period of time,ï¿½ according to the chamber.

Neff, in addition to his involvement with the chamber as chairman of the board of directors in 2016, founded the Guardians, now known as BackStoppers. Neff also has served on the board of directors of the American Heart Association, American Cancer Society, American Red Cross and Salvation Army, according to the chamber. He previously served in several committee roles with SoutheastHEALTH, including president of the hospitalï¿½s foundation.

The award ï¿½ and a handful of family members who attended ï¿½ caught Neff by surprise.