Neff, Marco Construction, McIntire honored by Cape Chamber

Roughly 820 members of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce attended the organizationï¿½s banquet Friday night; partaking partly to ï¿½come see whoï¿½ would win the chamberï¿½s prestigious Rush H. Limbaugh Award.
The award ended up going to the man who coined the locally famous phrase ï¿½come see why.ï¿½
Bob Neff, general manager of Ford Groves, won the award, which goes to a person who has ï¿½expended exceptional effort on behalf of the community for a sustained period of time,ï¿½ according to the chamber.
Neff, in addition to his involvement with the chamber as chairman of the board of directors in 2016, founded the Guardians, now known as BackStoppers. Neff also has served on the board of directors of the American Heart Association, American Cancer Society, American Red Cross and Salvation Army, according to the chamber. He previously served in several committee roles with SoutheastHEALTH, including president of the hospitalï¿½s foundation.
The award ï¿½ and a handful of family members who attended ï¿½ caught Neff by surprise.
ï¿½This is by far the most honored I have ever felt,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½I didnï¿½t know this was going to happen.ï¿½
Marco Construction Products won the chamberï¿½s Small Business of the Year award. The business was founded in 2009, and distributes professional grade construction products and equipment. Marco Construction is owned by Megan and Todd Marchi.
Todd Marchi, son of Dennis Marchi, a former Limbaugh Award winner, noted the company began in a difficult economic climate but help from many sources ï¿½ including supportive family members and financial institutions ï¿½ helped the company succeed.
Brandy McIntire earned the 2017 Ambassador of the Year Award, having recruited 25 new members and attending 44 ribbon cuttings and groundbreakings.
ï¿½The annual dinner is a great time to celebrate our successes and look forward to the year ahead,ï¿½ chamber president and CEO John Mehner said. ï¿½We congratulate Brandy McIntire, Marco Construction Products and Bob Neff for their incredible commitment to the chamber and the region. We are truly blessed to have so many amazing businesses and individuals who choose to make this community home.ï¿½
bmiller@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3625
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.