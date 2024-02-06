Neelyville School Board member calls for resignations

NEELYVILLE, Mo. — A member of the Neelyville Board of Education asked three of its other members to resign Tuesday, June 27, after a former board president spoke out concerning the current state of the organization.

Former board member John French addressed the board members during the meeting, expressing his dissatisfaction with their performance. French emphasized the importance of considering all the facts and making decisions based on what is right, rather than popular.

"When I agreed to speak, it was never going to be (at) anybody personally. If you want me to get personal with you, I will get personal, but (when) you look at all the facts — you make the right decision. When you do that, you don't make the popular decision a lot. That's just the way it is," he said. "I don't know what's going on, I'm not privy to all the facts. I'm not on the board; I don't see the stuff that only board members are supposed to see — I know what I hear. And what I hear is not good."

Board member Jim Hover also addressed the board.

"The current board division has created very low morale," Hover said. "And it's something we have to get fixed for the next school year. I'm not perfect and I sometimes make mistakes and errors. I can be given grace and given the opportunity to correct these mistakes and make a sincere apology when I've made an error. The parties I'm speaking toward tonight have been extended this grace, and it's time for the action to be taken in every ongoing problem."

Hover went on to address more specifics on violations he felt needed to be addressed, including what he said were negative and attacking social media posts, law violations regarding student privacy, as well as the loss of teachers because of personal agendas.