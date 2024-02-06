Neeley, Wiginton face off for Marble Hill mayor

Neely has a number of goals for the city.

“I’d like to see if we can get grants to replace all the water lines in town. I’d like to repave all the streets in Marble Hill, bring new businesses to town (and) bring back events and attractions, like concerts and get-togethers,” he said.

“The biggest thing we need to do is get more businesses in Marble Hill. It’s a good little town, but it’s slowly collapsing,” Neeley said. “I’ve lived here a lot of years, and I don’t want to see it going down the way it is.”

Trey Wiginton

Wiginton has served as mayor of Marble Hill for the last four years. And he served as city alderman two years prior to that. He lives in Marble Hill with my wife, Becky, and two children, Celesse and Dillard. He has a degree in construction management from Southeast Missouri State University and has worked in facilities management at SEMO for 16 years.

“During my time on the city board and as mayor, I fought to keep as many businesses open during the COVID shutdown to keep people safely working and supporting our sales tax base. During this time, cities and towns all over the nation experienced lower sales tax numbers. Marble Hill experienced higher than normal sales taxes and lower COVID infection rates than our neighboring communities,” Wiginton said.

“During the height of COVID, I also researched and was able to find out that we could use federal funding to overhaul and improve our sewage treatment structure and get damaged sewer pipes relined in order to satisfy the abatement order on our sewer system that was in effect for years before I was elected. The way this project has been handled has not required us to raise water and sewer rates and is bringing Marble Hill’s sewer system into full compliance with current regulations,” he said.

“Businesses have grown in the last four years that I have been mayor, and that has allowed us to add two full-time police officer positions, and we are now working with eligible applicants to help them enroll in and receive scholarships to attend the Southeast Missouri Law Enforcement Academy in Cape Girardeau,” Wiginton said. “I also worked with grant writers and city staff to secure one new and two late-model police cruisers with warranties to replace aging cruisers that had become maintenance problems by using federal grant money and not costing the citizens anything.”

In addition to these projects, Wiginton said he has begun the process of seeking grant funding to update the water system in Marble Hill.

“Most of the current water system is in excess of 60 years old and in desperate need of modernization, including the fire hydrants that are necessary to keep our community safe. It is my intent to use as much grant money as possible in the hopes that water rates and cost to our residents do not increase,” he said.

“My purpose in running for reelection as mayor of Marble Hill is to continue making our town a better place to live. It isn’t a quick process and it is definitely not an easy process, but I promise to work to improve our town in a way that everyone benefits equally,” Wiginton said.

“Due to an error in paperwork, I will not be listed on the April 2 ballot for Marble Hill mayor,” he said. “However, I would be humbled if you would fill in the circle to write in on your ballot on April 2, 2024, and write in Trey Wiginton for mayor of Marble Hill.”

— Wiginton submitted the information in his candidate profile.