Need Real ID? Cape Girardeau County's archivists may be helpful

More people are making requests for old divorce records, at least in part because of the upcoming May 2023 deadline to apply for a Real ID card, said Marybeth Niederkorn, director of the Cape Girardeau County Archive Center in Jackson.

"We receive between 10 and 20 requests for a copy of the divorce record each month," said Niederkorn, adding the reasons for the ask vary.

"As I recall, the requirements for Real ID tend to be most frequent reason people mention," she added, noting women "need to document every name change" in order to obtain the card.

The deadline

Real ID goes into effect nationally May 3, 2023, with the implementation delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Real ID Act of 2005 is a federal law focused on fraud protection, anti-terrorism and driver's license and nondriver's license identification card security.

The Real ID Act established minimum standards for state-issued driver's licenses and ID cards and prohibits federal agencies from accepting for official purposes such licenses and cards from states who don't meet the standards.

Missouri achieved full implementation of its Real ID program, according to the Missouri Department of Revenue, in 2019.