Nearly all hoarded Yorkies already adopted from Humane Society

Of the 70 rescue dogs brought into the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri just after the new year began, almost all are already on their way home.

Executive director Tracy Poston said several of the dogs processed Tuesday had already been adopted out as of early Thursday afternoon. She expects the rest to be adopted by Friday.

To help clear some overcrowding at the Humane Society facility on Boutin Drive, Poston said a few of the dogs were released to a partnering rescue facility. Even so, the Humane Society still housed about 65 of the original rescues.

Poston said she had "a long line outside of people waiting in the cold" for adoptions of the new arrivals. She added that 90 percent of the rescued dogs were Yorkies, or Yorkie mixes.

"Everybody wants a Yorkie, so it's a lot easier," Poston said. "The average length of stay, usually, is about 20 days."

What the Humane Society has taken its time on in this process, Poston said, is ensuring permanent and loving homes for the dogs.