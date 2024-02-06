All sections
NewsAugust 28, 2020

Nearly 90 new coronavirus cases reported in region

Nearly 90 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region Thursday. Cape Girardeau County had the most new cases, 23. Officials with the county’s Public Health Center reported the new total number of cases as 950, with 767 recoveries from the disease associated with coronavirus and eight deaths attributed to the virus. Of the new cases, 12 were in the City of Cape Girardeau, four were in Jackson and seven were elsewhere in the county...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
story image illustation
Centers for Disease Control

Nearly 90 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region Thursday.

Cape Girardeau County had the most new cases, 23. Officials with the county’s Public Health Center reported the new total number of cases as 950, with 767 recoveries from the disease associated with coronavirus and eight deaths attributed to the virus. Of the new cases, 12 were in the City of Cape Girardeau, four were in Jackson and seven were elsewhere in the county.

Perry County, Missouri, reported 22 new cases, though the county’s report covered a multiday period. The new cases pushed the county’s total case count to 340, with 276 recoveries and four deaths.

Scott County accounted for 21 new cases (610 total cases, 466 recoveries, 13 deaths).

Officials in Bollinger County, Missouri, reported 10 new cases (134 total cases, 94 recoveries, one death), while Stoddard County reported three new cases (302 total cases, 241 recoveries, 10 deaths).

Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois reported eight new cases in Union County (405 total cases, 323 recoveries, 20 deaths) and two new cases in Alexander County (42 total cases, 37 recoveries, zero deaths).

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center released its weekly COVID-19 summary Thursday. Among the details:

  • Hospitalizations attributed to the virus grew by five to 47
  • 19,586 COVID-19 tests have been performed on county residents, equating to 20.8% of the county’s population
  • The county’s test positivity rate is 5.9%, compared to 12.2% for the state
  • The county’s antibody test rate, indicating the percentage of those tested who had contracted the virus at some point, is 1.1%, compared to 4.1% for the state
  • The county rate of those testing positive for the virus but showing no symptoms is 3.9%.
Story Tags
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

