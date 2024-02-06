Nearly 90 new coronavirus cases reported in region

Nearly 90 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region Thursday.

Cape Girardeau County had the most new cases, 23. Officials with the county’s Public Health Center reported the new total number of cases as 950, with 767 recoveries from the disease associated with coronavirus and eight deaths attributed to the virus. Of the new cases, 12 were in the City of Cape Girardeau, four were in Jackson and seven were elsewhere in the county.

Perry County, Missouri, reported 22 new cases, though the county’s report covered a multiday period. The new cases pushed the county’s total case count to 340, with 276 recoveries and four deaths.

Scott County accounted for 21 new cases (610 total cases, 466 recoveries, 13 deaths).