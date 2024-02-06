All sections
NewsSeptember 2, 2020

Nearly $80,000, more than 5 pounds of marijuana seized from Jackson residence

Officers with the Jackson Police Department, along with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and other federal authorities seized more than 5 pounds of marijuana and $78,182.97 in cash while executing a search warrant on a residence. The warrant was served after a “lengthy and thorough investigation regarding illegal drug activity,” according to a Tuesday news release from the Jackson Police Department...

Ben Matthews
Bags containing more than 5 pounds of marijuana and $78,182.97 in cash are seen after being seized during the execution of a search warrant on a residence in Jackson.
Bags containing more than 5 pounds of marijuana and $78,182.97 in cash are seen after being seized during the execution of a search warrant on a residence in Jackson.Photo courtesy of Jackson Police Department

Officers with the Jackson Police Department, along with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and other federal authorities seized more than 5 pounds of marijuana and $78,182.97 in cash while executing a search warrant on a residence.

The warrant was served after a “lengthy and thorough investigation regarding illegal drug activity,” according to a Tuesday news release from the Jackson Police Department.

Antoine C. Collier has been federally indicted on the charge of knowingly and intentionally possessing marijuana with the intent to distribute.

