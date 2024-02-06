Officers with the Jackson Police Department, along with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and other federal authorities seized more than 5 pounds of marijuana and $78,182.97 in cash while executing a search warrant on a residence.
The warrant was served after a “lengthy and thorough investigation regarding illegal drug activity,” according to a Tuesday news release from the Jackson Police Department.
Antoine C. Collier has been federally indicted on the charge of knowingly and intentionally possessing marijuana with the intent to distribute.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.