Nearly 60 police chiefs back suit against Missouri gun law

ST. LOUIS — Nearly 60 Missouri police chiefs are supporting a lawsuit raising concerns about a new state law forbidding local law enforcement from enforcing federal gun laws.

The group of chiefs belonging to either the St. Louis Area Police Chiefs Association or the Missouri Police Chiefs Association said some of the wording in the law "has inadvertently caused confusion and raised a number of questions that hinder law enforcement's ability to defend and protect Missouri citizens," the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Both police associations are seeking a judge's permission to file a friend of the court brief supporting a lawsuit the City of Arnold filed last week in Jefferson County Circuit Court. The suit alleges the new law is vague and confusing, hampers criminal investigations and is contrary to state and federal law. It seeks a judge's order blocking enforcement of some of the law's provisions.

The two associations said in a statement the intent was not to overturn the law but to "ensure that law enforcement return to operating and functioning as it always has."

The move follows multiple failed attempts by police, prosecutors and federal law enforcement officials to get the Missouri Legislature to make changes to the law.

One of the co-sponsors of the bill, Rep. Jered Taylor, R-Nixa, said Tuesday he had not seen the lawsuit and did not know exactly what the police chiefs were seeking.