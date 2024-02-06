All sections
NewsMarch 2, 2021

Nearly 500K Missourians have completed coronavirus vaccine regimen

More than half of Missourians who have received a COVID-19 vaccine dose have completed the regimen, according to the state Department of Health and Senior Services. Data updated Monday showed 849,864 of the state’s residents have received at least one vaccine dose, while 437,812 Missourians have completed the two-shot vaccination process. Those numbers equate to 13.8% of the state’s population having begun the vaccination process, and 7.1% have completed it...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr

More than half of Missourians who have received a COVID-19 vaccine dose have completed the regimen, according to the state Department of Health and Senior Services.

Data updated Monday showed 849,864 of the state’s residents have received at least one vaccine dose, while 437,812 Missourians have completed the two-shot vaccination process. Those numbers equate to 13.8% of the state’s population having begun the vaccination process, and 7.1% have completed it.

Total vaccine doses administered across the state totaled 1,287,676. In the past seven days, 211,157 vaccine doses have been given across the state, an average of 30,165 per day.

Nearly half the state’s population 85 years or older (44.6%) have received at least one vaccine dose. For those age 75 to 84, the percentage is 31.8%, and for those age 65 to 74, 38% have had at least one vaccine dose.

Eighteen percent of the population of Cape Girardeau and Scott counties have received at least one vaccine dose, ranking those counties 10th in the state. Atchison County has the highest percentage of its population having received at least one vaccine dose, 22.1%.

Percentage of population having received at least one vaccine dose and number of doses administered in past seven days for area Missouri counties as of Monday were:

  • Bollinger — 13.4%, 305
  • Cape Girardeau — 18%, 2,643
  • Perry — 13.6%, 449
  • Scott — 18%, 1,982
  • Stoddard — 11.9%, 990.

Only 5.2% of Pulaski County’s population has received a vaccine dose.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here.

Advertisement
image
