Nearly 50 coronavirus recoveries in Cape County announced Tuesday

Nine new COVID-19 cases and 46 recoveries were reported in Cape Girardeau County on Tuesday; the county reports a total of 584 cases, with 424 recoveries and three deaths.

Of the new cases, seven are in the City of Cape Girardeau, one in Jackson and one elsewhere in the county.

Scott County also reported nine new cases Tuesday, for a total of 305, with 230 recoveries and 13 deaths.