NewsJuly 29, 2020

Nearly 50 coronavirus recoveries in Cape County announced Tuesday

Nine new COVID-19 cases and 46 recoveries were reported in Cape Girardeau County on Tuesday; the county reports a total of 584 cases, with 424 recoveries and three deaths. Of the new cases, seven are in the City of Cape Girardeau, one in Jackson and one elsewhere in the county.

Nicolette Baker

Nine new COVID-19 cases and 46 recoveries were reported in Cape Girardeau County on Tuesday; the county reports a total of 584 cases, with 424 recoveries and three deaths.

Of the new cases, seven are in the City of Cape Girardeau, one in Jackson and one elsewhere in the county.

Scott County also reported nine new cases Tuesday, for a total of 305, with 230 recoveries and 13 deaths.

One new case was reported in Stoddard County, for a total of 192, with 163 recoveries and nine deaths.

No new cases were reported in Bollinger County, but there were four new recoveries in (58 total, 43 recoveries, zero deaths).

In Illinois, two new cases were reported in Union County (263 total, 161 recoveries, 18 deaths). No new cases were reported in Alexander County (33 total, 24 recoveries, zero deaths).

Perry County reported a total of 192 cases, 181 recoveries and four deaths in its Monday update.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

