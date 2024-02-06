Nearly 25% of Missourians have at least 1 vaccination shot

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Nearly 25% of Missouri's residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, state health officials said Tuesday.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services' COVID-19 dashboard reported Tuesday 1.5 million Missourians have begun the vaccination process, and 902,026 are fully vaccinated.

One of the highest vaccination rates is in Joplin, where officials say 31.4% of the city's 51,000 citizens received at least one shot. Atchison County in northwest Missouri reported a 31.1% vaccination rate, according to the dashboard.