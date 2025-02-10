All sections
BusinessFebruary 10, 2025

Nearly $2 million in new construction, remodels receive permits in January for Poplar Bluff

Poplar Bluff issued permits for construction valued at nearly $2 million in January, covering new residential constructions, remodels, and significant commercial projects. Over $6,000 in fees were collected for various licenses.

Daily American Republic
story image illustation

The city of Poplar Bluff issued permits valued at nearly $2 million in January, according to the city planning department.

Two permits were issued for two new residential construction projects, with a total value of $100,000, with another three permits for residential remodels or additions valued at $190,000.

Commercial additions and remodels valued at more than $1.4 million received permits in January, for six total projects.

More than $6,000 in fees were collected for various building, construction and licensing permits, including: 14 building permits; 10 occupancy permits; two demolition permits; six electricians’ licenses; 11 plumber’s licenses; and 11 HVACR registrant licenses.

