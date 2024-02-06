Nearly 100 new coronavirus cases in Cape County

Nearly 100 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Cape Girardeau County over the past three days and the number of active cases in the county is close to an all-time high.

Meanwhile, health officials in Stoddard County reported the coronavirus-related death of a county resident early Monday morning.

Cape Girardeau County health officials reported an additional 36 positive cases of coronavirus Saturday, along with two probable cases. On Sunday, another 30 cases were recorded, followed by 33 more cases Monday, bringing the three-day total of additional cases to 99, plus two probable cases.

Since the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center started tracking coronavirus cases in March, there have been 1,291 confirmed cases and 79 probable cases, bringing Monday’s total number of COVID-19 cases in the county to 1,370. Of those, 1,090 have recovered while 265 remain active, up from 198 Thursday.

The total number of deaths in Cape Girardeau County attributed to COVID-19 has remained unchanged since two deaths were reported Friday, bringing the total to 15 over the past six months.

Most of the 33 new cases Monday are among Cape Girardeau city residents (20), 10 are Jackson residents, while the remaining three reside elsewhere in the county.

As of Monday, a total of 25 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized at Southeast Hospital and Saint Francis Medical Center. Of those, 13 are Cape Girardeau County residents, according to the Missouri Hospital Association.

“The majority of our confirmed cases are in the 20-29 year-old age group,” Cape Girardeau County emergency management director Mark Winkler reported to the County Commission on Monday. “And the most hospitalizations are in the 70-79 year-old group.”