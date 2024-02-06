All sections
NewsAugust 16, 2017

Near miss: Woman 'lucky' following train incident

A Cape Girardeau woman narrowly escaped serious injury when she crossed in front of a moving train Monday night, police said. “She was an extremely lucky human being to be alive,” Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Rick Schmidt said. Police have not disclosed the name of the 35-year-old woman. She was taken by private vehicle to Southeast Hospital, then was transferred to Saint Francis Medical Center, which operates a trauma unit, Schmidt said...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss
First responders work the scene of a where a woman nearly was hit by a train Monday night at the bottom of Cape Rock Park in Cape Girardeau.
First responders work the scene of a where a woman nearly was hit by a train Monday night at the bottom of Cape Rock Park in Cape Girardeau.Laura Simon

A Cape Girardeau woman narrowly escaped serious injury when she crossed in front of a moving train Monday night, police said.

“She was an extremely lucky human being to be alive,” Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Rick Schmidt said.

Police have not disclosed the name of the 35-year-old woman. She was taken by private vehicle to Southeast Hospital, then was transferred to Saint Francis Medical Center, which operates a trauma unit, Schmidt said.

She was treated and released, he said.

The incident occurred at 8:30 p.m. at Cape Rock Park’s lower circle as a southbound BNSF freight train was passing, Schmidt said.

A group of people were “taking pictures and looking at the river,” he said. “They heard the train coming.”

The victim told police she crossed the tracks in front of the train and her purse strap became caught on the train, “spinning her to the ground,” Schmidt said.

She fell on the rocks along the edge of the track.

She injured her arm and her back from the fall, he said.

Schmidt said people should not cross the tracks to get closer to the river, “no matter how inviting.”

He said, “It takes a long time for it (a train) to stop.”

After the incident, the train came to a stop. Fire and police personnel responded to the scene.

The train later resumed its trip, Schmidt said.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

Pertinent address:

Cape Rock Park, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

