Near miss: Woman 'lucky' following train incident

A Cape Girardeau woman narrowly escaped serious injury when she crossed in front of a moving train Monday night, police said.

“She was an extremely lucky human being to be alive,” Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Rick Schmidt said.

Police have not disclosed the name of the 35-year-old woman. She was taken by private vehicle to Southeast Hospital, then was transferred to Saint Francis Medical Center, which operates a trauma unit, Schmidt said.

She was treated and released, he said.

The incident occurred at 8:30 p.m. at Cape Rock Park’s lower circle as a southbound BNSF freight train was passing, Schmidt said.

A group of people were “taking pictures and looking at the river,” he said. “They heard the train coming.”

The victim told police she crossed the tracks in front of the train and her purse strap became caught on the train, “spinning her to the ground,” Schmidt said.

She fell on the rocks along the edge of the track.