NBA champion and ESPN basketball analyst Adrian Branch to visit Cape

Editor's note: The following story has been edited to reflect the correct time of the Saturday talk.

A man who played high school basketball at the same time as NBA superstar Michael Jordan will be in Cape Girardeau at 8 a.m. Saturday: 1987 NBA Champion and 12-year ESPN basketball analyst Adrian Branch.

Branch will present a message focused on striving for excellence at La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau, part of a weeklong tour in the area. Admission is free.

Bob Nations -- member of the Full Gospel Business Men's Fellowship International -- is responsible for making connections with Branch and inviting him back to Southeast Missouri, he said. The last time Branch was in Cape Girardeau was in 2016.

"I met him quite a few years ago, and we connected recently before he started with ESPN," Nations said.