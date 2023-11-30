NBA champion Adrian Branch to speak at First Friday Coffee

Adrian Branch, an ESPN college basketball analyst and 1987 NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, will present at First Friday Coffee on Friday, Dec. 1.
His speech will be called a "Fourth Quarter Pep Talk". Branch had previously visited Cape Girardeau to present to schools and church groups as a motivational speaker in 2016 and 2019.
A Washington, D.C., native, Branch won an ACC championship with the University of Maryland Terrapins in 1984 before being drafted by the Chicago Bulls the following year. His playing career included stops with the Bulls, Lakers, New Jersey Nets, Portland Trail Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves.
First Friday Coffees are presented monthly by the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce and are held at the Century Casino Cape Girardeau Events Center, 777 Main St. Doors open at 7 a.m.; Branch's program will begin at 7:45 a.m.
