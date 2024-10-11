NB US 61 in Perry County reduced for sidewalk work
Northbound U.S. 61 in Perry County, between Route E and Highway 51, will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews improve sidewalks in Perryville, Missouri. This project is part of the Missouri Department of Transportation's initiative to bring roadway facilities into compliance with the standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act, a MoDOT news release said. The work will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily from Wednesday, July 5, through Friday, July 14.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
