September 28, 2021

NB, SB I-55 to open at Center Junction; Route NN in Ste. Gen, Perry counties reduced

One lane of Interstate 55 in each direction will open Thursday at Center Junction, as construction of the diverging diamond interchange at Interstate 55 and U.S. 61 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson continues, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. ...

Southeast Missourian

NB, SB I-55 to open at Center Junction

One lane of Interstate 55 in each direction will open Thursday at Center Junction, as construction of the diverging diamond interchange at Interstate 55 and U.S. 61 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson continues, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. The traffic shift will follow morning rush hour. Construction of the northbound I-55 bridge is nearing completion. Following the traffic shift, contractor crews will begin removing the median crossovers and completing pavement repairs south of the southbound I-55 bridge, the release said. The repairs will address the settlement of the embankment. All interstate ramps will be open to right turn movements only, and U.S.61/Kingshighway traffic will not be impacted.

Route NN in Ste. Gen, Perry counties reduced

Route NN in Ste. Genevieve and Perry Counties will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs. a MoDOT news release said. The road will be reduced from Route N in Ste. Genevieve County to U.S. 61 in Perry County. According to the release, the work will continue from today through Oct. 15, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation

