Route NN in Ste. Gen, Perry counties reduced

Route NN in Ste. Genevieve and Perry Counties will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs. a MoDOT news release said. The road will be reduced from Route N in Ste. Genevieve County to U.S. 61 in Perry County. According to the release, the work will continue from today through Oct. 15, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation